Apple to Adds to Its Range of Cables, Will Manufacture a ‘Mini Port’

Apple reportedly launched a developer preview of the new Ultra Accessory Connector which is an 8-pin connector and is smaller than USB-C and Lightning ports.Apple appears to be expanding its range of cables.

The company is readying its consumers for another option when it comes to their devices. As reported by The Dailymail, Apple is working on supporting a new 'mini port' for accessories in the coming days.

According to the description provided by the Daily Mail report, the Apple's latest mini port features an unexpected 8-pin connector. The pin is much smaller than both USB-C and Lightning ports. It appears like there are already quite a few manufacturers that are already making use of the new mini port.

9to5Mac also reported that the Cupertino tech-giant has apparently already launched a developer preview of its latest, ultra accessory connector also known as UAC. The UAC makes use of a technology that essentially integrates the same principles as the iPhone devices. In other words, it is designed in such a way that it is easily compatible with iPhone devices.

As far as the features of the UAC are concerned, it measures a total of 2.05mm by 4.85mm at the tip. It's hard not to notice how similar the measurements are to the ultra mini USB connectors that come handy along with leading Nikon cameras. What remains to be seen is whether it will benefit the users or not. The latter products are already in use. They come under different names like Mitsumi's Ultra Mini Connector and Nikon's UC-E6 cable. It's slightly hard to predict which direction Apple plans on discovering with its latest innovation.

Since Apple already patented a wearable battery charger, it appears like the company will be going all out when it comes to ensuring that all its product accessories are kept up to the mark. For more Apple update, stay tune.