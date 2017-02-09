Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Thursday, February 09, 2017 | Updated at 8:40 PM ET

LATEST NEWS

Skyrim Special Edition Gains A New Update For Its Exclusive Mods

By Soutrik Das (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Feb 09, 2017 06:45 PM EST
The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind Announcement Trailer

The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind Announcement Trailer (Photo : Youtube/Bethesda Softworks)

Global game maker Bethesda has already witnessed an ample number of appreciations from its fans' end for its creative stunner title; Skyrim. The original game saw another incredible extension just after a while of its official unveiling named as Skyrim Special Edition. The game is much loved among the players from all around for its exclusive Mods and frequent updates in the graphical levels and developments in terms of skill sets.

According to Verge Campus, Skyrim Special Edition has seen a range of innovative Mods from time to time. This has worked as the steering force for the game to attract more and more players. The Mods are generally the modified additions stretched by various players and developers with a focus to elevate the excitement of the game to unbelievable levels. These include high-quality graphic retextures, weather and environmental effects, new characters and undiscovered locations & places and many other sorts of stuff.

The current two Mods which can be categorized as the most played and loved parts due to massive players' impact over these are Skyblivion and Skywind. The former one adds all the gaming contents from the title The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion to Skyrim also updating graphical levels. Whereas the later one does the similar for The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind. 

Apart from all above things, the game has recently been entitled by Bethesda to see a new update soon. As per a report by Wccftech, the new update, dubbed as 1.4, which is mainly programmed for PC edition of Skyrim Special Edition will equip new additions for Mods as well as some important bug fixes. Two notable terms among all these wide ranges of bug fixes provided with this update are obviously the fix provided for occasional crashes while scrolling through Load Order menu and the addition of featured category dedicated for major Mods

All and all the Skyrim Special Edition is a spectacular title for those who love to play action strategy sagas. The game is hinted to see another set of updates soon for its console edition as well.

SEE ALSO

PlayStation 5 Reported To Debut Soon With High-end Extensions

GTA 6 May Release Sooner Than The Chalkedout Time

Nvidia Launches Quadro GP100 GPU Bagged With Huge Pascal And NVLink

New Chrome Extension Gets Free Access To All Hidden Netflix Categories

Players Can Now Smell The Fragrances of Virtual World With 'VR Sense'

TagsSkyrim, Skyrim Special Edition, Bethesda Game Studios, Skyrim Special Edition Update 1.4, Skyrim Mods

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Politics & Immigration

nielson survey nielson

Deported Military Veterans Could Be Reunited with Families in US Thanks to Veteran Lawmakers

A group of congressional lawmakers introduced legislation that would allow deported veterans to reunite with families in the United States.

Tennesse May Have Unknowingly Dodged Bullet By Not Passing Anti-LGBT Legislation

In Response to Puerto Rico Health Crisis, US Health Department to Fund Up to $50 Million in Medicare Support

DAPA, DACA+ Executive Action SCOTUS Hearing Unites Latino, Immigrant Rights Leaders in D.C.

New York Primary Results 2016 Shows Hillary Clinton Dominating NYC But Upstate Feels the Bern

GOP Senators File Supreme Court Brief Challenging Obama's Immigration Executive Actions

SPORTS

Skyrim Mods Skyrim Special Edition Update 1.4

New England Patriots Victory Parade

Tom Brady Is Recognized As The Greatest Quarterback Of All Time

As the New England Patriots win 34-28 over Atlanta Falcons, Tom Brady's hard work was paid off as he received numerous awards; his fifth Super Bowl ring and his fourth Super Bowl MVP award.
Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show

Lady Gaga A Total Performer At Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show [VIDEO]
Magic Johnson Speaks at NBA All-Star Game 2016

Magic Johnson Joins Los Angeles Lakers For Front Office Role
Golden State Warriors v Miami Heat

Kevin Durant’s Return To Oklahoma City Drama Put On Hold; Warriors Must Face Grizzlies First
New England Patriots Victory Parade

Super Bowl 2017: The American Football Grand Final Quick Facts
F1 Grand Prix of Brazil - Practice

Michael Schumacher News: F1 Champion’s Family Hiding His Condition; Fans Told to 'Never Give Up'
Cristiano Ronaldo One Year Closer To Retirement, Will Real Madrid Struggle Mightily Without Their Superstar?

Cristiano Ronaldo One Year Closer To Retirement, Will Real Madrid Struggle Mightily Without Their Superstar?

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

iPad Air 3 & iPad Mini 5 Update: Release Date CONFIRMED, Apple to Refresh Lineups in March 2017

'Overwatch' News & Updates: Blizzard Sends Lucio to 'Heroes of the Storm'; Cheating Ps4, Xbox One Players Getting Mass Banned

'Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius' News & Update: Ariana Grande's 'Dangerous Woman' Costume to be Featured in Mobile Game [DETAILS]

'Dragon Ball Super' Episode 78 Spoilers: 'Be Careful What You Wish For' Goku's In Alliance With The Best Fighter After Hearing The Ruthless Consequence

Happy Valentine’s Day For ‘Pokemon GO’ Players – ‘Friendship’ Element For Gen 2 Eevee Evolutions

Samsung to reveal the cause behind the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, suggests report

What to Expect in 'The Vampire Diaries' Season 8 Episode 9; Bonnie Might Become A Vampire

The truth of real parentage for Michael Jackson's children

PlayStation Plus Owners to Get Day of the Tentacle Remastered and More in January 2017

Fadi Fawaz woke up and finds shocking twitter messages on his account claiming that boyfriend George Michael tried to kill himself many times before finally dying on Christmas Day.

Apple has not recovered from it’s slower than expected iPhone sales last year and will slash production during the next months according to reports.

‘The Big Bang Theory’ wraps up the holiday season with an episode that will feature the whole gang including Mary Cooper, Bernadette and Howard’s new baby Hallie and pirate Sheldon.

FCC Filing Hints That the Nintendo Switch Won't Support 3G or LTE

'Justice League' main villain Steppenwolf explored in details

Top 10 most anticipated movies of 2017: 'Star Wars: Episode VIII', 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2', Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast' and many more

NASA has huge plans for 2017: Missions to Mars, Saturn and Jupiter; monitoring total Eclipse and more

Apple's upcoming iPhone to display Samsung's AMOLED panel, says report

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Director Andy Muschietti (L) and producer Barbara Muschietti (R) attend the 'Mama' photocall at the on February 4, 2013 in Madrid, Spain.
Entertainment

"It" Updates: A new Pennywise the Clown teaser photo released
'The Nice Guys' Photocall - The 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Entertainment

Ryan Gosling to play the role of astronaut Neil A. Armstrong in biopic movie
The Flash
Entertainment

The Flash: Villains That Scarlet Speedster Should Fight In The Movie
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics