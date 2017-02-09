Apple's iPhone 8 High- End Features Will Encourage Smartphone Users To Wait For Its Release

Apple Company is hoping to revive it losing trend by introducing a new model of their smartphone. With the increasing competition with Android-powered brands, Apple is determined to make smartphones that are unique in all its features, a long-time trademark of the California-based company. The coming of iPhone 8 has already drawn attention to its edge-to-edge OLED display and wireless charging capabilities, but there is more to look forward to with iPhone 8.

According to reports from LearnBonds, iPhone 8 will be having an edge-to-edge display made of OLED as the company signs a deal with Samsung to provide 20 million AMOLED panels per month in 2017. This will be the attracting side of Apple as the display will provide a bigger view more so with its curved design to provide better viewing angles. More than that, a wireless charging feature will add on to the anticipation of smartphone users as the company is already in talks with this new technology.

With the rise of social media, photos of memories and selfies are important to every smartphone user, thus a superb camera needs to be on the list. Apple's iPhone 8 will have the same dual lens of iPhone 7 but with an optical image stabilization for both the wide-angle and telephoto lenses. 3D cameras are also the target of Apple it talks with LG to provide 3D cameras for this year's unit.

A more water-resistant iPhone 8 is also expected which can be held at 1.5 meters of water for up to 30 minutes. Lastly, there will be no more physical home button for iPhone 8 as it will be replaced by fingerprint sensors that would be built into the screen. Rumors have it that Apple is already preparing for an earlier release of iPhone 8 from its previously teased release date based on reports from Elite Daily.

As Apple company makes phones and quickly upgrades them, users might want to hold on before buying the rumored iPhone 7S. With all these features of iPhone 8, the months will be flying fast for its release.