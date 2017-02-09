'Pokémon Sun and Moon' Steps and Guide On How To Catch Alola's Rare Pokemon, Ultra Beasts, Guardian Pokemon & More

Players want an upgrade as catching all regular Pokemon becomes quite easy now. Need to admit that catching rare Pokemon are challenging, but they are the real prize of the game. so, here's the tips and guide on how to hold the Ultra Beasts Pokemon.

Reports suggest that players should always meet an international police officer Looker, as he will be lead the players to Beasts in the game. First, off Nihilego, this Pokemon can be found in the Diglett's Tunnel or in Akala Island at Wela Volcano.

As there would have 2 beasts to be caught. Right after the first one, players can find Buzzswole, which can be found in Melemele Meadow at Melemele Island. For more Beasts to catch, Tech.Mic reported that Pheromosa can be caught in Verdant Cave at Melemele Island.

Two of Xurkitree Pokemon can be captured need to be captured and two can be found on the Akala Island at Memorial Hill or Lush Jungle. Meanwhile, 4 Kartana Pokemon can be captured in the "Sun" Version, and the player can find them on Ula'ula Island and on Route 17 at Malie Garden.

While, for the "Moon" version, players can find 2 Celesteela Pokemon that can found in Haina Desert and Ula'ula Island at Malie garden. For the last Ultra Beast Pokemon, is Guzzlord which can be caught the Poni Island Resolution Cave. Reports clarify that if players captured all the needed Ultra Beasts, they can now move on and capture Guardian Pokemon.

For the Guardian Pokemon, players can find Tapu Koko can be found on Melemele Island in the Ruins of Conflict. Tapu Lele can be present inside the Ruins of Life as Lele is the guardian of the Akala Island. Tapu Fini will be found in Ruins of Hope at Poni Island, and Tapu Bulu will be in Ruins of Abundance at Ula'Ula Island.

For some other rare Pokemon, players can catch Cosmog that can be found both in the version of "Moon" or "Sun" at the Altar. Players should go to the portal and to the platform top. Solgaleo and Lunala join "the easily catch rare Pokemon" as they are already part of the core storyline, Digital Spy has reported.

Also, Magearna can only be caught when players have beaten the Elite Four Champion. Players need only to use the Scanner Function at the bottom screen, then automatically enable players to scan the QR code and catch this rare Pokemon.