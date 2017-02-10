Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Friday, February 10, 2017

Google Pixel February Patch Fixes Annoying Audio Problem – Now Decrease In Device Volume Experienced

By Lee Mijares
Feb 10, 2017
Google has released the latest February security patches for its Pixel and Nexus phone lines. The patches were designed to address vulnerabilities of the devices but aside from this these were able to fix a very annoying audio problem.

A poll raised online revealed that more than 300 Pixel smartphone users were affected by this terrible speaker noise. Now a lot of Pixel users said that their phones were fixed after receiving the update but some complained that the volume of their devices has decreased noticeably.

A large number of Google Pixel and Pixel XL owners were very disappointed and took to an online poll their comments regarding a speaker problem encountered on their newly purchased phones, Android Authority reported. Users complained of a static noise that was very audible even when the volume was just at level three (or at the third level).

A Pixel phone user narrated that his phone would produce this awful sound when the volume is at the highest three levels. The problem persisted despite getting the phone replaced for three times. He finally realized that he was not the only one affected when his wife also had the same problem on her Pixel phone.

Meanwhile, Green Bot reported that the February security patch was indeed able to fix the annoying audio problem but some users are now complaining that the volume of their Google Pixel phones have greatly diminished.

The patch was able to repair the issue but not for all users; there are still complaints about cracking, popping and piercing sounds when using the speaker, a headphone or using the device for Chromecast. Orrin, a Pixel community manager suggested a month ago not to play the device at maximum volume and admitted that this was a software problem.

Along with the February patch release, Google has also announced that its affordable Nexus line has ended and it will soon release premium phones with a higher price. But given this issue which has baffled hundreds of users, it could be more difficult to encourage consumers to consider their brand.

