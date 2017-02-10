'Kingdom Hearts III' News: Game Director Tetsuyu Nomura Calls Main Protagonist Sora A 'Normal Boy'

Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Friday, February 10, 2017 | Updated at 5:47 AM ET

By Jose Mari Franz Teves (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Feb 10, 2017 05:18 AM EST
(Photo : Ndukauba/YouTube)

Square Enix's "Kingdom Hearts III" is still ways off from officially rolling out to the public, but that very much hasn't stopped the game and series director Tetsuyu Nomura from coming out to talk and share about the game's status and content recently. Recently, Nomura has been talking and sharing his thoughts and ideas about Sora, the franchise's main protagonist, and how he feels he is, despite everything, just a mere normal boy.

Nomura strongly thinks that Sora is just a Normal Boy

"I think that Sora is a normal boy, but there are certainly a lot of people who feel uneasy about that statement," Nomura said during an interview with GamingBolt. "He has held many hearts inside of him and continues adventures through a dream-like world - from there you could definitely argue about 'how is that normal?'"

He continues, "But by putting it simply, everyone surely does lives while feeling the emotions in someone else's heart, and they should all be entitled on their own adventure. With that in mind, Sora is just like any other boy.

From here on out, just like everyone else, Sora will have many experiences, and as he experiences empathy he will surely develop and grow, but I think he will always remain as a normal boy in everyone's hearts."

Kingdom Hearts III is coming relatively soon

According to GameLand, Nomura has also recently said that work and development for "Kingdom Hearts III" are still underway, and although it is still far from being released as of the moment, Square Enix assures that the wait will be worth it and that the company will not resolve to compromise on its quality.

For everyone who has not heard about the game just yet, "Kingdom Hearts" is a game franchise about a series of crossovers focused on action-roleplaying gameplay developed and published officially by Square Enix and distributed by Disney.

