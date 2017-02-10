Google Pixel, Facing Prevalent Issues in Sound Failure, February Security Patch Will Fix the Problem

Back in December, a few clients of Google Pixel and Pixel XL experienced sound distortion through speaker or headphones at higher volumes with a typical weakness plugs. After the frequent issues, Google released a February security patch that includes fixing the issue.

According to 9to5Google, these static and popping clamors were capable of being heard regardless of the application or media playing. But for others, it is just uncovered itself with frequencies. It is initially conveyed to light on Reddit and the Google+ Pixel User Community, the issue influenced both models of the Pixel and frequently manifested at high volumes.

A few clients of Google Pixel who received its replacement experienced comparable issues with their new cell phones. And on January 17, Google Pixel group administrator Orrin informed users that the team has been working on to resolve the software issue in an upcoming update, and suggested to not play the device at a maximum volume.

Green Bot has learned that according to a few reports, it appears that Google has followed through on its promise, yet the phone will not play as loudly as it did recently. Many of the affected Pixel clients are presently revealing that after installing the February OTA security patch, audio plays plainly, however, maximum volume has somewhat reduced.

However, some users said that the murmuring and popping continue even after the update. Additionally, the audio issue still continues after the 7.1.2 Developer Preview that released last week, however, the following update will probably include a similar fix with the February patch. The Google Pixel patch is now rolling out, and to consider downloading and installing the update directly with the guide. To verify whether the February patch has been installed, users should go to Setting, scroll down to About phone, and tap the System update.