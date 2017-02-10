Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Friday, February 10, 2017 | Updated at 5:20 AM ET

LATEST NEWS

Unlicensed Clinic Director Falsely Diagnosed Dozens Of Alzheimer’s – One Patient Committed Suicide

By Lee Mijares (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Feb 10, 2017 05:28 AM EST
Clinic Falsely Told Dozens They Had Alzheimer’s

Clinic Falsely Told Dozens They Had Alzheimer’s (Photo : Associated Press/YouTube)

Director of a memory loss treatment clinic in Toledo falsely diagnosed around 50 patients that they had Alzheimer's disease. Clinic director Sherry-Ann Jenkins allegedly tricked patients to get treatment for their diagnosis and most of the victims spent a year under her care.

The clinic has been closed down leaving former patients worried and very confused. A report said that one patient killed himself because of the tragedy while other patients are already thinking of the same thing.

The victims of Sherry-Ann Jenkins are suing the director, Fox News reported. Jenkins did not have a license to treat patients, let alone diagnose any illness. Her lawyer has not commented on the case and no criminal charges were given to the former clinic director.

Jenkins had diagnosed dozens and told them that they had Alzheimer's or some form of dementia, CNBC reported. Most patients who sought treatment with Jenkins for months found out that they did not have Alzheimer's after seeking a second opinion.

Also most of the victims even planned the possibility of actually having Alzheimer's and dealt with worrying and stressing over the future of their family, jobs and career. One patient was not able to handle the diagnosis and killed himself.

Meanwhile, Sherry-Ann Jenkins is currently awaiting charges as a result of the multiple cases filed against her. lawyers of Jenkins and her patients were unable to say if there is a criminal investigation ongoing however court records reveal that the State Medical Board has talked with some of the victims.

The lawsuit indicates that Jenkins has a doctorate degree in physiological science but was not licensed to order tests. Usually her husband, who is a licensed doctor and is also a partner in the memory loss clinic, was the one who signed off tests. Her husband was also found on patients' billing even if he has not seen or diagnosed any patient.

Each of Jenkins' victims is seeking $1 million in damages and said that the clinic should have known that Jenkins' was unlicensed and unqualified to diagnose and treat patients. She was described as compassionate and outgoing. There were even patients who appeared in publications recommending her treatments such as memory games and the use of natural treatments like coconut oil.

SEE ALSO

7 Tornadoes Hit Louisiana Tuesday – Thousands Without Power, 20 Injured, State Of Calamity Raised

Vizio To Pay Millions After Tricking Customers To Reveal Viewing Habits Through Smart TV Spying

United Airlines IT Glitch Leads To Ground Stop – Forces Passengers To Wait For More Than Two Hours

‘Divergent’ Star Shailene Woodley To Mobilize Huge Protest As Trump OKs Dakota Pipeline Project

Think Twice Before Ordering Sushi! US Salmon Now Infested With Japanese Tapeworm

TagsAlzheimer's illness, memory loss, Alzheimer's illness updates

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

US&World

Castlevania tv series Netflix Castlevania show

Unaccompanied Immigrant Children Sent to Live with Undocumented Adults Who May Be in US Illegally

A Department of Health and Human Services study found 22,798 unaccompanied children were housed with parents, aunts, uncles, or other close relatives between September 2015 and February 2016, nearly equaling the total of the previous 12-month period.

Drug Smuggling Tunnel Running from San Diego to Mexico, $22 Million in Cocaine Seized by Federal Agents

Latino Small Business Booms in Southern California, But Not Revenues

Immigrants Rushing to Become US Citizens, Earn Right to Vote, Have Voices Their Heard on Immigration

Mexico Marijuana Legalization, Drug Possession Decriminalization Becomes Focus for President Enrique Peña Nieto

Latin American Governments Paid This Company to Spy on Their Citizens

CULTURE

Amy Gutmann Time In kids

Dead Sea Scrolls Online Library Launched

New Dead Sea Scrolls Cave Discovered by Israel's Hebrew University; What's Inside [DETAILS]

The Hebrew University archeologists have discovered the 12th cave containing Dead Sea scrolls.
Fly-through of Gloria Knolls Slide, Queensland

0.3 Million Years Old Massive Undersea Landslide In The Great Barrier Reef, 30 Times The size Of Uluru, Australia
2015 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3

Madonna, Drake Past Fling Revealed
SundanceTv and The Hollywood Reporter Festival Kick Off Party

'Deadpool 2' Cast & News: Cable is 'James Bond' Actor Pierce Brosnan; Wolverine Cameo Finally? [RUMORS]
'Worlds, Galaxies, And Universes: Live Action At The Walt Disney Studios' Presentation At Disney's D23 EXPO 2015

'Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales' News: See What Jack Sparrow is Up To in Newest 'Pirates of the Caribbean 5' Super Bowl Trailer [VIDEO]
The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Show

'Stranger Things 2' News: Super Bowl 2017 Trailer Reveals Halloween Release, Trailer [VIDEO]
Episode Three Preview Screening Of 'Sherlock'- Photocall

'Sherlock' News: Mark Gatiss Explains Why He is Unfazed by Season 4 Fan Backlash; Fifth Season Rumors

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

iPad Air 3 & iPad Mini 5 Update: Release Date CONFIRMED, Apple to Refresh Lineups in March 2017

'Overwatch' News & Updates: Blizzard Sends Lucio to 'Heroes of the Storm'; Cheating Ps4, Xbox One Players Getting Mass Banned

'Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius' News & Update: Ariana Grande's 'Dangerous Woman' Costume to be Featured in Mobile Game [DETAILS]

'Dragon Ball Super' Episode 78 Spoilers: 'Be Careful What You Wish For' Goku's In Alliance With The Best Fighter After Hearing The Ruthless Consequence

Happy Valentine’s Day For ‘Pokemon GO’ Players – ‘Friendship’ Element For Gen 2 Eevee Evolutions

Samsung to reveal the cause behind the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, suggests report

What to Expect in 'The Vampire Diaries' Season 8 Episode 9; Bonnie Might Become A Vampire

The truth of real parentage for Michael Jackson's children

PlayStation Plus Owners to Get Day of the Tentacle Remastered and More in January 2017

Fadi Fawaz woke up and finds shocking twitter messages on his account claiming that boyfriend George Michael tried to kill himself many times before finally dying on Christmas Day.

Apple has not recovered from it’s slower than expected iPhone sales last year and will slash production during the next months according to reports.

‘The Big Bang Theory’ wraps up the holiday season with an episode that will feature the whole gang including Mary Cooper, Bernadette and Howard’s new baby Hallie and pirate Sheldon.

FCC Filing Hints That the Nintendo Switch Won't Support 3G or LTE

'Justice League' main villain Steppenwolf explored in details

Top 10 most anticipated movies of 2017: 'Star Wars: Episode VIII', 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2', Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast' and many more

NASA has huge plans for 2017: Missions to Mars, Saturn and Jupiter; monitoring total Eclipse and more

Apple's upcoming iPhone to display Samsung's AMOLED panel, says report

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Director Andy Muschietti (L) and producer Barbara Muschietti (R) attend the 'Mama' photocall at the on February 4, 2013 in Madrid, Spain.
Entertainment

"It" Updates: A new Pennywise the Clown teaser photo released
'The Nice Guys' Photocall - The 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Entertainment

Ryan Gosling to play the role of astronaut Neil A. Armstrong in biopic movie
The Flash
Entertainment

The Flash: Villains That Scarlet Speedster Should Fight In The Movie
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics