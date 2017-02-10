Unlicensed Clinic Director Falsely Diagnosed Dozens Of Alzheimer’s – One Patient Committed Suicide

Director of a memory loss treatment clinic in Toledo falsely diagnosed around 50 patients that they had Alzheimer's disease. Clinic director Sherry-Ann Jenkins allegedly tricked patients to get treatment for their diagnosis and most of the victims spent a year under her care.

The clinic has been closed down leaving former patients worried and very confused. A report said that one patient killed himself because of the tragedy while other patients are already thinking of the same thing.

The victims of Sherry-Ann Jenkins are suing the director, Fox News reported. Jenkins did not have a license to treat patients, let alone diagnose any illness. Her lawyer has not commented on the case and no criminal charges were given to the former clinic director.

Advertisement

Jenkins had diagnosed dozens and told them that they had Alzheimer's or some form of dementia, CNBC reported. Most patients who sought treatment with Jenkins for months found out that they did not have Alzheimer's after seeking a second opinion.

Also most of the victims even planned the possibility of actually having Alzheimer's and dealt with worrying and stressing over the future of their family, jobs and career. One patient was not able to handle the diagnosis and killed himself.

Meanwhile, Sherry-Ann Jenkins is currently awaiting charges as a result of the multiple cases filed against her. lawyers of Jenkins and her patients were unable to say if there is a criminal investigation ongoing however court records reveal that the State Medical Board has talked with some of the victims.

The lawsuit indicates that Jenkins has a doctorate degree in physiological science but was not licensed to order tests. Usually her husband, who is a licensed doctor and is also a partner in the memory loss clinic, was the one who signed off tests. Her husband was also found on patients' billing even if he has not seen or diagnosed any patient.

Each of Jenkins' victims is seeking $1 million in damages and said that the clinic should have known that Jenkins' was unlicensed and unqualified to diagnose and treat patients. She was described as compassionate and outgoing. There were even patients who appeared in publications recommending her treatments such as memory games and the use of natural treatments like coconut oil.