NASA Researchers Created A Silicon Carbide Computer Chip That Won't Burn In Venus

By Staff Writer (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Feb 10, 2017 05:31 AM EST
Venus: Death of a Planet

Venus: Death of a Planet(Photo : Youtube/SpaceRip)

The Scientists from NASA has developed a special computer chip that can handle the hellish surface of Venus. Everyone might wonder why Mars get all the attention from the scientists while Venus was just being ignored, it's because Venus has the hottest surface and no computers can handle its hellish degree.

Venus has an atmospheric pressure of over 90 times compared to Earth or has an equivalent of being in underwater 3,000 feet. Also, having a temperature that could up to 872 degrees Fahrenheit or 467 degrees Celsius, Venus has really the potential to destroy and burn everything.

But scientist just built something and they have come up with a solution. The NASA researchers recently developed a computer chip and tested without any protective packaging in high-temperature environment like Venus. The result? The computer ship survived.

According to The Space Reporter, Venera 13 was the longest probe lasted on Venus set by the Soviet Union but not survived longer than 2 hours. Conventional silicon chips can only endure over 480 degrees Fahrenheit and any hotter than that, the chip would be destroyed.

NASA researchers have used the silicon carbide (SiC) to create compound semiconductors that can work under high voltage or temperature. The silicon carbide is largely used by the heavy industry and military equipment. After the scientist modified the silicon carbide, they then started adding some tiny wires that connect to the chip's components, Gizmodo has reported.

After connecting the wire to chip's component, it supposedly can stand Venus's pressure and temperature. The scientists then placed the chip into Glenn Extreme Environments Rig (GEER), it is a chamber that simulated the conditions on Venus.

The chip surprisingly lasted 22 days without even damaging. So, NASA viewing the experiment as first of the numerous challenges to come having the goal of sending a rover to Venus. 

