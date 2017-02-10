Netflix Adapts 'Castlevania' Game as R-Rated Animated Series To Be Shown 2017 [DETAILS]

"Castlevania" the TV series is one of the premiere shows revealed by Netflix this week. The streaming site announced that "Castlevania" will have four seasons and each episode will be approximately 30 minutes long. Netflix also announced that the first season will air this year.

"Castlevania" The Animated Series on Netflix

Netflix's "Castlevania" animated series is based on a franchise of the same name. According to IGN, the show will adapt the franchise's "Castlevania III: Dracula's Curse" game. It will star Trevor Belmont, the last of his clan.

Trevor Belmont in the "Castlevania" game will be fighting against Dracula to save 13th century Europe. Trevor found an unlikely ally in Dracula's son named Alucard as they join force s to defeat Dracula. The "Castlevania" animated series is one of Netflix's video game adaptations.

Netflix has not released any official information regarding the plot. The company did not mention the official date for season 1 but stated that it will be this year followed by season 2 next year.

"Castlevania" Animated Series Will be Bloody and Horrific

Netflix's "Castlevania" animated series is produced by Adi Shankar and written by Warren Ellis. The series will be animated by Frederator Studios which is owned by Fred Seibert who is also working as the producer of the show.

Shankar shared that the upcoming show will be horrific and bloody similar to HBO's "Game of Thrones." The original franchise from Konami was rated M for mature due to the amount of violent content and blood in the game.

According to GameSpot, Shankar is excited by the "Castlevania" adaptation on Netflix. He promised fans in a post on Facebook that the"Castlevania" animated series on Netflix will be "the western world's first good video game adaptation."

Do you find Netflix's "Castlevania" animated series promising? Tell us what you think in the comments below.