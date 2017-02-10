Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Friday, February 10, 2017 | Updated at 5:33 AM ET

LATEST NEWS

'Fire Emblem Heroes' Tips & Tricks On How To Master The New Element And Beat The Heroes In Just One Week

By Staff Writer (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Feb 10, 2017 05:31 AM EST
Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia Trailer Fire Emblem Universe Fire Emblem Universe

Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia Trailer Fire Emblem Universe Fire Emblem Universe(Photo : Youtube/Fire Emblem Universe)

"Fire Emblem Heroes" is just like typical and simple battle game, players are allowed to collect heroes that help them fight their enemies. But the key for them to win is they should be smart in using the weaknesses and strengths of their own heroes.

"Fire Emblem Heroes" is the new mobile strategy game of Nintendo, and sure some players have already crashed and burned by playing the game. But here's the tips and tricks on how to beat the enemies and master the basic combat that has changed.

So, first, players need to master on how to move around the map, they just need to swipe their characters where the blue boxes will allow. They need to know and learn the weaknesses and strengths of their heroes. Players need to master the terrain of every map, as each map in "Fire Emblem Heroes" has particular terrain, then players will be able to choose the right type of units that will be efficient in the said terrain, Forbes has reported.

Players will need to build the right composition for their team, as players will soon be building their own team. They need to balance every hero that will be joining in order for them to win. And if players wanted to beat "Fire Emblem Heroes" in just one week, as mentioned above, the player need to get better heroes joining their team.

At all cost, don't die, it is so obvious but in "Fire Emblem Heroes" some players are tempted to toss their heroes to their enemies, an experiment to what will happen, but don't. According to CNET, players need to hold down on enemies before players can attack, don't let go the screen even if the players see their hero's going to die.

One tip, let the enemies come. Advice to all players, don't attack unless the enemy is weak or they'd do little damage that they can be easily slaughtered. Players need to stand their ground, needless to say, that they're might walking into an ambush, players make sure their heroes are in a safe spot.

Players also need to do some simple math and read their opponents. Also, players need sto tay on the idea that "Fire Emblem Heroes" is just a game, don't need to spend $1,000 (a player just spend that huge money over the game) as they can't still get all the characters. 

SEE ALSO

'Pokémon Sun and Moon' Steps and Guide On How To Catch Alola's Rare Pokemon, Ultra Beasts, Guardian Pokemon & More

Rockstar Games' 'Grand Theft Auto 6' Reportedly Have A Release On 2020, Inclusion Of U.S Cities Likely Cause The Long Wait

'Teen Wolf' Season 6B; Lots Of Dark Horrors & Disgusting Stuff In The Season Of Fear; The Comeback Characters Of Beacon Hills

Toyota, Suzuki Initiate Formal Talks on Wide-Ranging Strategic Partnership

All New 2017 Toyota Yaris Get A Facial, Tech, Engine Refreshed; Over 900 Parts Replaced Making Yaris More Refined & Efficient

TagsFire Emblem Heroes, 'Fire Emblem Heroes tips, 'Fire Emblem Heroes tricks, Nintendo

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

US&World

Castlevania tv series Netflix Castlevania show

Unaccompanied Immigrant Children Sent to Live with Undocumented Adults Who May Be in US Illegally

A Department of Health and Human Services study found 22,798 unaccompanied children were housed with parents, aunts, uncles, or other close relatives between September 2015 and February 2016, nearly equaling the total of the previous 12-month period.

Drug Smuggling Tunnel Running from San Diego to Mexico, $22 Million in Cocaine Seized by Federal Agents

Latino Small Business Booms in Southern California, But Not Revenues

Immigrants Rushing to Become US Citizens, Earn Right to Vote, Have Voices Their Heard on Immigration

Mexico Marijuana Legalization, Drug Possession Decriminalization Becomes Focus for President Enrique Peña Nieto

Latin American Governments Paid This Company to Spy on Their Citizens

CULTURE

Amy Gutmann Time In kids

Dead Sea Scrolls Online Library Launched

New Dead Sea Scrolls Cave Discovered by Israel's Hebrew University; What's Inside [DETAILS]

The Hebrew University archeologists have discovered the 12th cave containing Dead Sea scrolls.
Fly-through of Gloria Knolls Slide, Queensland

0.3 Million Years Old Massive Undersea Landslide In The Great Barrier Reef, 30 Times The size Of Uluru, Australia
2015 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3

Madonna, Drake Past Fling Revealed
SundanceTv and The Hollywood Reporter Festival Kick Off Party

'Deadpool 2' Cast & News: Cable is 'James Bond' Actor Pierce Brosnan; Wolverine Cameo Finally? [RUMORS]
'Worlds, Galaxies, And Universes: Live Action At The Walt Disney Studios' Presentation At Disney's D23 EXPO 2015

'Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales' News: See What Jack Sparrow is Up To in Newest 'Pirates of the Caribbean 5' Super Bowl Trailer [VIDEO]
The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Show

'Stranger Things 2' News: Super Bowl 2017 Trailer Reveals Halloween Release, Trailer [VIDEO]
Episode Three Preview Screening Of 'Sherlock'- Photocall

'Sherlock' News: Mark Gatiss Explains Why He is Unfazed by Season 4 Fan Backlash; Fifth Season Rumors

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

iPad Air 3 & iPad Mini 5 Update: Release Date CONFIRMED, Apple to Refresh Lineups in March 2017

'Overwatch' News & Updates: Blizzard Sends Lucio to 'Heroes of the Storm'; Cheating Ps4, Xbox One Players Getting Mass Banned

'Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius' News & Update: Ariana Grande's 'Dangerous Woman' Costume to be Featured in Mobile Game [DETAILS]

'Dragon Ball Super' Episode 78 Spoilers: 'Be Careful What You Wish For' Goku's In Alliance With The Best Fighter After Hearing The Ruthless Consequence

Happy Valentine’s Day For ‘Pokemon GO’ Players – ‘Friendship’ Element For Gen 2 Eevee Evolutions

Samsung to reveal the cause behind the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, suggests report

What to Expect in 'The Vampire Diaries' Season 8 Episode 9; Bonnie Might Become A Vampire

The truth of real parentage for Michael Jackson's children

PlayStation Plus Owners to Get Day of the Tentacle Remastered and More in January 2017

Fadi Fawaz woke up and finds shocking twitter messages on his account claiming that boyfriend George Michael tried to kill himself many times before finally dying on Christmas Day.

Apple has not recovered from it’s slower than expected iPhone sales last year and will slash production during the next months according to reports.

‘The Big Bang Theory’ wraps up the holiday season with an episode that will feature the whole gang including Mary Cooper, Bernadette and Howard’s new baby Hallie and pirate Sheldon.

FCC Filing Hints That the Nintendo Switch Won't Support 3G or LTE

'Justice League' main villain Steppenwolf explored in details

Top 10 most anticipated movies of 2017: 'Star Wars: Episode VIII', 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2', Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast' and many more

NASA has huge plans for 2017: Missions to Mars, Saturn and Jupiter; monitoring total Eclipse and more

Apple's upcoming iPhone to display Samsung's AMOLED panel, says report

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Director Andy Muschietti (L) and producer Barbara Muschietti (R) attend the 'Mama' photocall at the on February 4, 2013 in Madrid, Spain.
Entertainment

"It" Updates: A new Pennywise the Clown teaser photo released
'The Nice Guys' Photocall - The 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Entertainment

Ryan Gosling to play the role of astronaut Neil A. Armstrong in biopic movie
The Flash
Entertainment

The Flash: Villains That Scarlet Speedster Should Fight In The Movie
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics