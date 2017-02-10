'Fire Emblem Heroes' Tips & Tricks On How To Master The New Element And Beat The Heroes In Just One Week

"Fire Emblem Heroes" is just like typical and simple battle game, players are allowed to collect heroes that help them fight their enemies. But the key for them to win is they should be smart in using the weaknesses and strengths of their own heroes.

"Fire Emblem Heroes" is the new mobile strategy game of Nintendo, and sure some players have already crashed and burned by playing the game. But here's the tips and tricks on how to beat the enemies and master the basic combat that has changed.

So, first, players need to master on how to move around the map, they just need to swipe their characters where the blue boxes will allow. They need to know and learn the weaknesses and strengths of their heroes. Players need to master the terrain of every map, as each map in "Fire Emblem Heroes" has particular terrain, then players will be able to choose the right type of units that will be efficient in the said terrain, Forbes has reported.

Players will need to build the right composition for their team, as players will soon be building their own team. They need to balance every hero that will be joining in order for them to win. And if players wanted to beat "Fire Emblem Heroes" in just one week, as mentioned above, the player need to get better heroes joining their team.

At all cost, don't die, it is so obvious but in "Fire Emblem Heroes" some players are tempted to toss their heroes to their enemies, an experiment to what will happen, but don't. According to CNET, players need to hold down on enemies before players can attack, don't let go the screen even if the players see their hero's going to die.

One tip, let the enemies come. Advice to all players, don't attack unless the enemy is weak or they'd do little damage that they can be easily slaughtered. Players need to stand their ground, needless to say, that they're might walking into an ambush, players make sure their heroes are in a safe spot.

Players also need to do some simple math and read their opponents. Also, players need sto tay on the idea that "Fire Emblem Heroes" is just a game, don't need to spend $1,000 (a player just spend that huge money over the game) as they can't still get all the characters.