Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Friday, February 10, 2017 | Updated at 2:36 PM ET

LATEST NEWS

NASA Hubble Space Telescope Captures Image Of A Dying Star

By Staff Writer (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Feb 10, 2017 12:33 PM EST
NASA Hubble Space Telescope Image Shows What A Dying Sun-Like Star Looks Like

NASA Hubble Space Telescope Image Shows What A Dying Sun-Like Star Looks Like(Photo : GeoBeats News@youtube.com)

The NASA Hubble Space Telescope has captured something in space. It's been in the science books and studies that the sun will die a violent death billion of years from now. When that happens, some of the people may not be around to see it. However, other stars in the universe can offer an idea of what the sun's death might look like.

According to NASA, the NASA Hubble Space Telescope has captured one of the spectacular deaths of a star. This event which was captured by the NASA Hubble Space rarely happens and seen by astronomers. According to the image release of the NASA Hubble Space Telescope, it was a stunning image detailing the star's demise shine.

The dying star which was captured by the NASA Hubble Space Telescope is called the Red Giant. The said start blows out its outer layers in its final stage, leaving only clouds of gas and dust known as a planetary nebula.

The sun-like star which is more than 5,000 light-years away from the constellation of Puppis made a spectacular image of explosive death based on what the NASA Hubble Space Telescope has captured. According to CNN, both the European Space Agency and the NASA released a photo of the Calabash Nebula through NASA Hubble Space Telescope. The gas is seen in yellow and was

The said Calabash Nebula has a technical name of OH 231.8+04.2. The image taken by the NASA Hubble Space Telescope shows how the dying star is going through a rapid transformation from a red giant to a planetary nebula. NASA Hubble Space Telescope shows how the star blows its outer layer of gas and dust into space.

"Astronomers rarely capture a star in this phase of its evolution, because it occurs within the blink of an eye - in astronomical terms. Over the next thousand years, the nebula is expected to evolve into a fully fledged planetary nebula," European Space Agency officials.

The astronomers through the NASA Hubble Space Telescope rarely capture the star in this phase of evolution because it usually occurs with just a blink of an eye. In the next thousand years, the NASA Hubble Space Telescope could capture the nebula as it evolves into a fully-fledged planetary nebula.

SEE ALSO

Paypal Bot Makes Payment Easier For Slack Users

Nintendo Switch Updates Reveal Price, Games, Pre Order News

President Donald Trump Accuses Media Of Underreporting Attacks

Apple Reveals Latest Ultra Accessory Connector For Headsets, Headphones

TagsNASA Hubble Space Telescope, NASA Hubble Space Telescope captures dying star, Hubble Space Telescope, Red Giant star

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

ENTERTAINMENT

Argentina & U.S Trade Agreements Obama Trade Agreements

Disney Star Jenna Ortega Looks to Inspire Young Latinas With 'Stuck in the Middle' Role

Disney Channel's newest star is adding diversity to the channel and empowering girls her age through her lead role in "Stuck in the Middle."

First Look at Becky G & the Cast of 'Power Rangers'

Latino Oriented Accounts You Should Be Following on Social Media

5 Iconic Latinas Who Have Inspired Female Stars Today

H&M Presents Collection Starring Diverse Group of Models

Why Star Wars Prequel 'Rogue One' Is the Most Anticipated Film of 2016

CULTURE

Amy Gutmann Time In kids

Atom Test

Scientists Identified The Theories Behind Formation Of Moon From The First Nuclear Explosion Of Earth

Scientists from the University of California collected radioactive glass from the first nuclear site of New Mexico. Zinc and other volatile materials were found in the trinitite. Lead scientist Dr. Day found similarities between the formation of Moon and Trinitite.
Dead Sea Scrolls Online Library Launched

New Dead Sea Scrolls Cave Discovered by Israel's Hebrew University; What's Inside [DETAILS]
Fly-through of Gloria Knolls Slide, Queensland

0.3 Million Years Old Massive Undersea Landslide In The Great Barrier Reef, 30 Times The size Of Uluru, Australia
2015 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3

Madonna, Drake Past Fling Revealed
SundanceTv and The Hollywood Reporter Festival Kick Off Party

'Deadpool 2' Cast & News: Cable is 'James Bond' Actor Pierce Brosnan; Wolverine Cameo Finally? [RUMORS]
'Worlds, Galaxies, And Universes: Live Action At The Walt Disney Studios' Presentation At Disney's D23 EXPO 2015

'Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales' News: See What Jack Sparrow is Up To in Newest 'Pirates of the Caribbean 5' Super Bowl Trailer [VIDEO]
The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Show

'Stranger Things 2' News: Super Bowl 2017 Trailer Reveals Halloween Release, Trailer [VIDEO]

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

iPad Air 3 & iPad Mini 5 Update: Release Date CONFIRMED, Apple to Refresh Lineups in March 2017

'Overwatch' News & Updates: Blizzard Sends Lucio to 'Heroes of the Storm'; Cheating Ps4, Xbox One Players Getting Mass Banned

'Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius' News & Update: Ariana Grande's 'Dangerous Woman' Costume to be Featured in Mobile Game [DETAILS]

'Dragon Ball Super' Episode 78 Spoilers: 'Be Careful What You Wish For' Goku's In Alliance With The Best Fighter After Hearing The Ruthless Consequence

Happy Valentine’s Day For ‘Pokemon GO’ Players – ‘Friendship’ Element For Gen 2 Eevee Evolutions

Samsung to reveal the cause behind the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, suggests report

What to Expect in 'The Vampire Diaries' Season 8 Episode 9; Bonnie Might Become A Vampire

The truth of real parentage for Michael Jackson's children

PlayStation Plus Owners to Get Day of the Tentacle Remastered and More in January 2017

Fadi Fawaz woke up and finds shocking twitter messages on his account claiming that boyfriend George Michael tried to kill himself many times before finally dying on Christmas Day.

Apple has not recovered from it’s slower than expected iPhone sales last year and will slash production during the next months according to reports.

‘The Big Bang Theory’ wraps up the holiday season with an episode that will feature the whole gang including Mary Cooper, Bernadette and Howard’s new baby Hallie and pirate Sheldon.

FCC Filing Hints That the Nintendo Switch Won't Support 3G or LTE

'Justice League' main villain Steppenwolf explored in details

Top 10 most anticipated movies of 2017: 'Star Wars: Episode VIII', 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2', Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast' and many more

NASA has huge plans for 2017: Missions to Mars, Saturn and Jupiter; monitoring total Eclipse and more

Apple's upcoming iPhone to display Samsung's AMOLED panel, says report

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Director Andy Muschietti (L) and producer Barbara Muschietti (R) attend the 'Mama' photocall at the on February 4, 2013 in Madrid, Spain.
Entertainment

"It" Updates: A new Pennywise the Clown teaser photo released
'The Nice Guys' Photocall - The 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Entertainment

Ryan Gosling to play the role of astronaut Neil A. Armstrong in biopic movie
The Flash
Entertainment

The Flash: Villains That Scarlet Speedster Should Fight In The Movie
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics