NASA Hubble Space Telescope Captures Image Of A Dying Star

The NASA Hubble Space Telescope has captured something in space. It's been in the science books and studies that the sun will die a violent death billion of years from now. When that happens, some of the people may not be around to see it. However, other stars in the universe can offer an idea of what the sun's death might look like.

According to NASA, the NASA Hubble Space Telescope has captured one of the spectacular deaths of a star. This event which was captured by the NASA Hubble Space rarely happens and seen by astronomers. According to the image release of the NASA Hubble Space Telescope, it was a stunning image detailing the star's demise shine.

The dying star which was captured by the NASA Hubble Space Telescope is called the Red Giant. The said start blows out its outer layers in its final stage, leaving only clouds of gas and dust known as a planetary nebula.

The said Calabash Nebula has a technical name of OH 231.8+04.2. The image taken by the NASA Hubble Space Telescope shows how the dying star is going through a rapid transformation from a red giant to a planetary nebula. NASA Hubble Space Telescope shows how the star blows its outer layer of gas and dust into space.

"Astronomers rarely capture a star in this phase of its evolution, because it occurs within the blink of an eye - in astronomical terms. Over the next thousand years, the nebula is expected to evolve into a fully fledged planetary nebula," European Space Agency officials.

