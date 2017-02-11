Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Kendall Jenner Accidentally Shows Her Pubic Hair, Internet Goes Crazy; Is Kim Kardashian Blasting Her Sisters?

By Jose Mari Franz Teves (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Feb 11, 2017 04:11 PM EST
Kendall Jenner has been left a little embarrassed and red-faced this morning, right after some fans accused her of flaunting her pubic hair in a series of photos recently. The stunning young model posed for a photo shoot in a very skimpy bikini for new snaps and she definitely looked smoking hot while doing so.

According to UnrealityTV, usually the sight of the brunette hottie in a pair of red silk pants would be more than enough even to have the world falling at her feet, but this time everything was different. As part of a shoot for Love magazine, Kendall sported a pair of red bottoms, with some noticeable black fringing falling from the crotch area. This has led to thousands of online social media users teasing and bullying her about her unkempt pubic hair and personal grooming issues.

Her 74 million Instagram followers definitely loved and adored the snap, but some were rather trolling. One follower posted: "Looks like Kendall has been straightening her pubes lately." Another chimed in with "Lol someone needs to get their bikini line sorted out," while a third one joked: "Pubes on fleek."

The outbreak came just a day after Jenner's older sister Kim Kardashian uploaded a video, in which she was ranting on two of their other siblings. Kim was seen waiting for her trainer but had been held up by half an hour because her other sisters Kourtney and Khloe had kept him late.

According to FollowersNews, Kim ranted at her sisters in the video which she shared to Snapchat, telling her followers that she has a 'life' and places to be and couldn't afford to be kept waiting and being late. However torn bridges must have been rebuilt back again because last night, the mum of the two looked stunning as she headed out for dinner with Kourtney, leaving the babies at home for the evening.

 

 

