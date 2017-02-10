Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Samsung Galaxy Note 8: 4K Display, Bezels Rounds, No Home Button and More

Samsung Unveils Its New Galaxy Note 7

Samsung is all set to introduce its much-anticipated phablet, the Samsung Galaxy Note 8. The previous model, The Note 7 has brought about real cerebral pains for Samsung. Presently ceased, fans are anticipating the Note 8, which has not been dropped by Samsung yet.

The most recent leaks recommend Galaxy Note 8 doesn't bolster an S Pen stylus - which may have hurt the Note's position in the market - and that it will highlight unbelievably thin bezels all around with the loss of the home button and a unique mark scanner on the back. Pcadvisor Reported, Note 8 might feature 4K display. The display size is additionally being supported to 5.7in for the standard model and 6.2in for the Plus.

One can hope to see the loss of the home button, a bigger (potentially 6.2in) screen that spreads a large portion of the front of the gadget, and a unique mark scanner at the back. According to Gadgets 360, The Samsung phablet might come up with 6GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.

Generally, Samsung has revealed another Galaxy Note leader consistently at the IFA tradeshow, which happens toward the beginning of September. For as far back as two years it has reported Galaxy Note 8 right on time in August to stretch out beyond the new iPhone, which is constantly uncovered mid-September.

The clearest release date is August 2017. In any case, there are a few factors indicating a change in the release date. Some say the Note 8 will be released in mid-2017 alongside the Samsung Galaxy S8, however, this gossip seems to have originated from the possibility that Samsung is relied upon to declare two phones and both are thought to have bent edge screens.The price of the device is not confirmed yet. Stay Tune for More Galaxy Note 8 updates.

 

 

