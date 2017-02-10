Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Friday, February 10, 2017

Samsung Galaxy A5 – Balancing Quality and Money for Effective Technological Innovation in Action

Samsung And Barnes & Noble Make Announcement On New Joint Device

Samsung And Barnes & Noble Make Announcement On New Joint Device

The Samsung Galaxy A5 release creates a great buzz among the crowd not just because of its 2017 price but more interesting its awesome features. This giant Korean company aims at providing consumers a better smartphone option while freeing them from the usual monthly flagship bill horror. This explains why the A5 is still on great popularity despite the near launching of the Samsung Galaxy S8.

According to Express, the Samsung Galaxy A5 comes with great loads of features that you can get from such flagship smartphone at a cheaper price as the iPhone or the Samsung Galaxy S7. The A5 gives you a premium feel the moment you hold it. Its glass backing and the all-metal frame makes it appear more expensive.

The product specs that you can get from the Galaxy S7 and other flagship devices are mostly present on the Samsung Galaxy A5. It 5.2-inch AMOLED display serves as Samsung's trademark or producing stunning displays and a variety of color options available.

Another interesting thing in the Samsung Galaxy A5 is the rear and front 16MP camera with the floating shutter that makes it even more admirable. It even includes a quick charging battery, a fingerprint scanner, a 1.9GHz Octa Core processor, its 32GB expandable memory with the Android Marshmallow in it. However, Samsung said that Nougat update will be coming soon in this fully waterproof device.

Knowing the specs, what about the price? Does it really come in balance with the money you will be paying for? Does quality equate the worth of the money you are about to spend here? Or is the Samsung Galaxy A5 just too good to be true?

Comparing the price and specs of the S7 Edge with the A5, the Samsung Galaxy A5 is obviously cheaper at the price of 369 while the S7 Edge costs 639. Mobile operators even offer various options along with the SIM only price.

Vodafone has a 24GB UK data offer for the actual price worth 6GB as part of Data Extravaganza. This simply implies that Samsung users are able to have the Samsung Galaxy A5 for just £ 32 each month with 10 upfront. This option includes unlimited texts, unlimited minutes, and 24GB UK data with 2GB roaming data.

Mobiles.co.uk also offers the A5 deal at £ 20.99  per month. Users can also get a Samsung Galaxy A5 from Carphone Warehouse with offers that start £ 24 each month. These are truly wonderful offers anyone could always enjoy.

 

 

