Kate Middleton Is Not Aging; Beauty Secrets Of The Duchess' Revealed

Kate Middleton just turned 35 and still glowing like she did 10 years ago. Without resorting to Botox treatments and such, one might wonder what the secret of her slowing down aging is.

The Duchess of Cambridge has found a tried and tested method to forever retain her youth. According to Daily Mail, Kate's decision to tone down the make-up this year has significantly contributed to her natural look.

A major change Kate did is to ditch the sharp eyeliner lines around her eyes that made her look hard and old. Kate has instead opted for a simple subtle line just above the upper lashes and skipped coating her waterline with eyeliner.

Kate Middleton brow game is in a fleet. Daily Mail quoted Rachael Hall from Eyebrow Envy saying that the Duchess's eyebrows are now richer in color and warmth with a softer shape. This has "given an overall glow to her face, highlighting her beautiful eye color and ties in perfectly with her warmer hair tone."

Kate has further taken steps to change her foundation from matte to dewy finish. A simple change like that resulted in more light reflecting on her face giving her appearance of a fresh glowing skin.

In addition to toning down her eyeliner, the mother of two has also swapped her powder brush for cream for that same dewy finish.

According to People, Prince George and Princess Charlotte are going to start their school this year. Moreover, Kate will be partaking more in royal duties and charity events this year. Needless to say, she will get even less time for skincare than before.

Although it may seem trivial but simply skipping or adding some steps to her makeup regime, Kate Middleton is now sporting a softer and younger look. Luckily, she is already blessed with a blemish free healthy skin and looks like she is in her 20s.