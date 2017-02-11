Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Saturday, February 11, 2017 | Updated at 1:11 PM ET

LATEST NEWS

Beyoncé Admits Being Bullied, Growing Up A Tomboy And Suffering From Body Image Issues

By Staff Writer (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Feb 11, 2017 09:11 AM EST
Beyonce Performs at The Staples Center

Beyonce Performs at The Staples Center(Photo : Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

 

Beyoncé has always been the queen. And the streak of her success continues this year too.

According to Daily Mail, Beyoncé's recent reveal that she's pregnant with twins has sent the fans and paparazzi into a frenzy. Apart from that, her iconic Grammy appearance and making history in Coachella as the first ever female artist to top the headlines in a decade is leaving no room for doubt that she will continue to reign.

However, according to ET, Beyoncé to has some secrets and insecurities of her own. What could possibly trouble the iconic Beyoncé when the world looks up to her as the classy and gorgeous lady she is.

Beyoncé admitted she was a shy girl growing up and often end up being bullied by meaner kids I school. People took her quietness for being stuck-up and being full of herself.

The singer also revealed that she was a tomboy until after her marriage. She took it slow when it came to dating boys and getting married. Beyoncé used to find herself hanging out with a man only to later realize that all along his intention was to get famous.

Although it's hard to believe but like many women, Beyoncé used to suffer from body image issues too. "I have hips, you know? There are things I'd love to wear, but I'll try them on and it's like, 'Uh-oh ... too much information!' I have days when I hate my hips and days when I feel good about myself," Et quoted Beyoncé. "My shape is my shape. You just have to know what looks good on your body. I sure had to learn."

If not a singer, Beyoncé aspired to become hairstylist growing up. The inspiration came to her as her mother owned a hair salon.

Moreover, who knew Beyoncé has some hidden talents of her own. The singer announced that she is really good at charades.

 

 

SEE ALSO

Beyoncé Used IVF Method To Conceive Her Twins, Insider Claims

Beyoncé Is Expecting Baby Number 2, Sources Reveal

Coachella 2017: Headline Released; Solo Female Is What The Event Needs Right Now As Beyoncé makes History

Beyoncé, Jay Z Fight Over Daughter Blue Ivy; The Singer Makes History As The First Female Headliner In Coachella

Tagsbeyonce, Coachella 2017, grammy 2017, coachella 2017 headline, beyonce pregnant, beyonce twins

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

US&World

Online encyclopedia Samsung Note 8 Update

Unaccompanied Immigrant Children Sent to Live with Undocumented Adults Who May Be in US Illegally

A Department of Health and Human Services study found 22,798 unaccompanied children were housed with parents, aunts, uncles, or other close relatives between September 2015 and February 2016, nearly equaling the total of the previous 12-month period.

Drug Smuggling Tunnel Running from San Diego to Mexico, $22 Million in Cocaine Seized by Federal Agents

Latino Small Business Booms in Southern California, But Not Revenues

Immigrants Rushing to Become US Citizens, Earn Right to Vote, Have Voices Their Heard on Immigration

Mexico Marijuana Legalization, Drug Possession Decriminalization Becomes Focus for President Enrique Peña Nieto

Latin American Governments Paid This Company to Spy on Their Citizens

SPORTS

Girl Meets World spoilers Girl Meets World updates

Golden State Warriors v Miami Heat

NBA Trade Rumors: DeMarcus Cousins to Washington Wizards, Stephen Curry to Chicago Bulls and More

Anthony Davis to Boston Celtics and DeMarcus Cousins to Washington Wizards.
NFL News: Shannon Sharpe Urges Patriots To Skip White House Visit As A Team

NFL News: Shannon Sharpe Urges Patriots To Skip White House Visit As A Team
NFL News: Patriots & Falcons Are Your No. 1 & 2 In The Early Power Rankings Edition

NFL News: Patriots & Falcons Are Your No. 1 & 2 In The Early Power Rankings Edition
New England Patriots Victory Parade

Tom Brady Is Recognized As The Greatest Quarterback Of All Time
Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show

Lady Gaga A Total Performer At Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show [VIDEO]
Magic Johnson Speaks at NBA All-Star Game 2016

Magic Johnson Joins Los Angeles Lakers For Front Office Role
Golden State Warriors v Miami Heat

Kevin Durant’s Return To Oklahoma City Drama Put On Hold; Warriors Must Face Grizzlies First

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

iPad Air 3 & iPad Mini 5 Update: Release Date CONFIRMED, Apple to Refresh Lineups in March 2017

'Overwatch' News & Updates: Blizzard Sends Lucio to 'Heroes of the Storm'; Cheating Ps4, Xbox One Players Getting Mass Banned

'Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius' News & Update: Ariana Grande's 'Dangerous Woman' Costume to be Featured in Mobile Game [DETAILS]

'Dragon Ball Super' Episode 78 Spoilers: 'Be Careful What You Wish For' Goku's In Alliance With The Best Fighter After Hearing The Ruthless Consequence

Happy Valentine’s Day For ‘Pokemon GO’ Players – ‘Friendship’ Element For Gen 2 Eevee Evolutions

Samsung to reveal the cause behind the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, suggests report

What to Expect in 'The Vampire Diaries' Season 8 Episode 9; Bonnie Might Become A Vampire

The truth of real parentage for Michael Jackson's children

PlayStation Plus Owners to Get Day of the Tentacle Remastered and More in January 2017

Fadi Fawaz woke up and finds shocking twitter messages on his account claiming that boyfriend George Michael tried to kill himself many times before finally dying on Christmas Day.

Apple has not recovered from it’s slower than expected iPhone sales last year and will slash production during the next months according to reports.

‘The Big Bang Theory’ wraps up the holiday season with an episode that will feature the whole gang including Mary Cooper, Bernadette and Howard’s new baby Hallie and pirate Sheldon.

FCC Filing Hints That the Nintendo Switch Won't Support 3G or LTE

'Justice League' main villain Steppenwolf explored in details

Top 10 most anticipated movies of 2017: 'Star Wars: Episode VIII', 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2', Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast' and many more

NASA has huge plans for 2017: Missions to Mars, Saturn and Jupiter; monitoring total Eclipse and more

Apple's upcoming iPhone to display Samsung's AMOLED panel, says report

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Director Andy Muschietti (L) and producer Barbara Muschietti (R) attend the 'Mama' photocall at the on February 4, 2013 in Madrid, Spain.
Entertainment

"It" Updates: A new Pennywise the Clown teaser photo released
'The Nice Guys' Photocall - The 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Entertainment

Ryan Gosling to play the role of astronaut Neil A. Armstrong in biopic movie
The Flash
Entertainment

The Flash: Villains That Scarlet Speedster Should Fight In The Movie
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics