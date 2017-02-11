Beyoncé Admits Being Bullied, Growing Up A Tomboy And Suffering From Body Image Issues

Beyoncé has always been the queen. And the streak of her success continues this year too.

According to Daily Mail, Beyoncé's recent reveal that she's pregnant with twins has sent the fans and paparazzi into a frenzy. Apart from that, her iconic Grammy appearance and making history in Coachella as the first ever female artist to top the headlines in a decade is leaving no room for doubt that she will continue to reign.

However, according to ET, Beyoncé to has some secrets and insecurities of her own. What could possibly trouble the iconic Beyoncé when the world looks up to her as the classy and gorgeous lady she is.

Beyoncé admitted she was a shy girl growing up and often end up being bullied by meaner kids I school. People took her quietness for being stuck-up and being full of herself.

The singer also revealed that she was a tomboy until after her marriage. She took it slow when it came to dating boys and getting married. Beyoncé used to find herself hanging out with a man only to later realize that all along his intention was to get famous.

Although it's hard to believe but like many women, Beyoncé used to suffer from body image issues too. "I have hips, you know? There are things I'd love to wear, but I'll try them on and it's like, 'Uh-oh ... too much information!' I have days when I hate my hips and days when I feel good about myself," Et quoted Beyoncé. "My shape is my shape. You just have to know what looks good on your body. I sure had to learn."

If not a singer, Beyoncé aspired to become hairstylist growing up. The inspiration came to her as her mother owned a hair salon.

Moreover, who knew Beyoncé has some hidden talents of her own. The singer announced that she is really good at charades.