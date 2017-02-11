'The Last of Us 2' Major Twist Of Roles, Time Jump Story Arc; Decoded Trailer Suggests 2019 Release Date

"The Last of Us 2" still hasn't a confirmed release date yet and there is not much information about the game. Naughty Dog still mum about the information even the game was announced last year at the PlayStation Experience Event but the creative director has a big spill on the game.

As mentioned above, "The Last of Us 2" creative director, Neil Druckmann has spilled the beans and some vague information about the sequel of the game. Back in December, the trailer was revealed for the during the PlayStation experience, when the video was finished, Druckmann took the staged.

He stated that they come up with the title "The Last of Us 2" because they think that the official title should complement the first game as the story continuous. Which suggests that the game will come up with a whole larger story, the "The Last of Us 2" will gonna conclude where the first released game left.

As per the report of The Wolf Hall, the next sequel is set after 5 years following the first series. Fans would expect the "The Last of Us 2" will revolved around the characters or will still have the same problem and conflict. Meanwhile, the voice actors of Ellie (Ashley Johnson) and Joel (Troy Baker) confirmed that they will be reprising the roles.

But have a little twist or change of seats, in contrast to the first installment of the game, Ellie will lead the game. As seen in the trailer of "The Last of Us 2," Joel is asking Ellie what would be the next plan, while he's taking the shots, DailyStar has reported.

Furthermore, the song by Shawn James titled "Through the Valley," have been decoded by the fans and revealed that the song was taken from the Bible, in the Book of Psalms chapter 23. Fans did a few turns on the digits and swiftly turned into a date format and pointed to April 23. Fans expected that the released date of "The Last of Us 2" will be on April 23 but the publication leads to the year, 2019.