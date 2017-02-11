Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Tornadoes Has Badly Hit Different Locations In Southern Louisiana Leaving More Than A dozen Injured And Thousands Of Houses And Infrastructures Damaged

By Emily Joy C. (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Feb 11, 2017 09:06 PM EST
Tornado Touches Down In New Orleans East

Tornado Touches Down In New Orleans East(Photo : Getty Images/Sean Gardner)

A series of tornadoes went through southern Louisiana on Tuesday morning as parts of infrastructures, power lines and trees was flown away and damaged, leaving Louisiana in a state of emergency. Devastation and fear has rocked three locations wherein at least three tornadoes has reached land as confirmed by meteorologist at National Weather Service, Danielle Manning. The tornadoes has landed one in eastern part of New Orleans, another near the town of Donaldsonville and another in the town of Killian.

According to reports from WLTX, the first of almost three to six tornadoes landed in New Orleans east at around 11 a.m. with winds 111 to 135 miles per hour. In an instant, it left almost 30 injured, mostly from Sherwood Forest neighborhood where the twister had hit, destroying thousands of the houses and vehicles. Power outages will stay for 3-5 days and 54 reported gas leaks are needed to be repaired while Schaumburg Elementary and Einstein schools in New Orleans east are already in the process of estimating the extent of the damage.

The National Weather Service has confirmed in a separate report from KTBS that six tornadoes have hit six different locations in New Orleans but with different strengths. A team from Preliminary Damage Assessment (PDA) with other employees of FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency), the Small Business Administration (SBA) and GOHSEP goes with Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards who has declared a state of emergency. These agencies are already collecting all the data needed for Federal Disaster Declaration request.

Right now, various efforts to uplift the current situation of the affected areas are being done such as providing hot meals and temporary shelter for those whose houses were severely damaged. Red Cross trucks were also bringing in relief goods and personal care packages, cleaning supplies and tarps while the State Fire Marshal's are still going through the rubble to provide search and rescue. The weather had been unpredictable from a low chance of rain early in the week to a slight chance of severe weather forecast Monday to an enhanced risk of severe weather.

TagsLouisiana tornadoes, Louisiana state of calamity

