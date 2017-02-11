Martian Theories That It Has Bodies of Water Billion Years Ago Was Discovered To Be Untrue: Traces Of Carbonates Are Negative To Mineral Samples

Curiosity rover's new discovery may have unlocked a long-been Martian mystery, but with further studies and high technological equipment, there have been some discrepancies from past details. It was already believed that Mars has a supply of water in ancient times when the sun is still warm enough to maintain a body of water for Mars. But recent information from Curiosity rover has built a doubt if the ice shelves that Mars have now is a natural resource.

In a recent report from Futurism, an instrument from the Curiosity called Chemistry and Mineralogy X-ray Diffraction (CheMin), drill samples were subjected to mineral content tests and was found out to be negative of carbonates. This surprising result was then published in the "Proceedings of the National Academy of Science" after the outcome of the examination has come out. Although there were sedimentary deposits collected by Curiosity from Mar's surface which was believed to have been a lake 3.5 billion years ago, traces of carbonates in the samples are significant.

These carbonates are essential components of the atmosphere to prove that there is ample supply of carbon dioxide to maintain the warmth of the Sun and allow the occurrence of flowing water. Without carbon dioxide, the Greenhouse effect is impossible as Mail Online reports, and Mar's previous claim that it can support life will be just imaginary. Now that the Sun is less warm than billion years ago, Mar's atmosphere is already a big question, making its carbon dioxide content less significant.

With this new discovery, the mysteries of the Martian planet grows more and experts are already thinking of ways on how to incorporate carbon dioxide into the atmosphere. As experts try to dig deeper into the answer, some have thought that there may be carbonates present on still unknown areas. Some scientists are also hoping that it was never a body of liquid water but liquid water covered by ice.