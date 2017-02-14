Samsung Leak Confirms The Galaxy S8

The successor to the popular smartphone from Samsung S7, Samsung Galaxy S8 is preparing for the official launch at the MWC that takes place later this month. One of the most popular smartphones by the South Korean manufacturer, Samsung galaxy smartphones is one of the most popularly prefered choice for the majority of smartphone enthusiasts. As usual, Samsung phones tend to ignite the optimism in a smartphone fanatic.

Prolific leaker of smartphones, Evan Blass is at it again who has now confirmed that Samsung will be bringing the larger variant of the Galaxy S8, the S8 plus to be launched simultaneously through his Twitter account. Being very popular in the smartphone industry, Evan has been accurate on almost all occasions with his accurate predictions. It now means that consumers will be offered two choices and can proceed to buy based on their personal preferences .

The S8+(Not the edge) is now back into the game again, which missed its presence in the S7 line-up that were all out last year. This bigger variant will come with a whopping 6.2-inch while the regular Galaxy S8 screen will be sized at 5.7-inches as per reports from Trusted Reviews. To the surprise of everyone, seems like both the phones will sport a curved-display that were popular on the 'Edge' variants. Such a move is very unusual for Samsung but if the backstory is to be predicted, Samsung might have saved up the 'Edge' release to match their rumoured Note 8 that can be expected later this year.

The S8 plus will have a 3,500mAh battery capacity as mentioned by the Indian Express. The regular Samsung Galaxy S8 will come with a 3000mAh battery capacity. Based on the reports, the battery specifications are great but if Samsung tries anything like what they've done before, their display game for this year might be something to take a look at. Now that the MWC is only a couple of weeks from now, it will be one heck of an event for smartphone enthusiasts like every year with a lot of smartphone manufacturers ready to showcase their best for this year.