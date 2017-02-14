Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Tuesday, February 14, 2017

WhatsApp Update Rolls Out, App Now Supports TFA For Improved Security

First Posted: Feb 14, 2017 04:35 AM EST
(Photo : Carl Court / Getty images)

WhatsApp, now co-owned by Facebook have been releasing updates from time to time with most of them being introduced as new features. But however, ever since the app was made available to everyone for free, users often speculated about the extent of personal security and privacy it offered to all users.

The App finally receives an update with the addition of 2FA or two-factor authentication, an additional security verification layer for advanced and improved app security. The change was very imminent and was also rumoured to be rolled out in earlier updates. However, even if it took time for the developers to implement it, the change that's finally here will help users to keep their personal conversations more secure than before.

The two-factor authentication allows people to secure their accounts with the help of an additional security layer which is linked to a phone number and an email address as well. To activate the 2FA process, users will need to enable it manually as per reports from Independent for those people on the latest Whatsapp build.

That development of this feature was already in its testing process in the beta builds for developers working on both Android and iOs work environments. The process can be completed from app settings and enable it under ''two-step verification''. The recovery options let users tie their email IDs to the application alongside the provided phone number to receive SMS intimations. A simple setup guide is available on Android Authority.  

It would've been better if the 2FA codes could be tied up to users' google authenticators than in-app code generation itself since it would've been easier to check for all codes in a single place. Earlier WhatsApp updates have now introduced video calling as a primary feature which is unavailable for a long time considering many authentic applications by Apple and Google itself were already available to the public. 

