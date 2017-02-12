Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Sunday, February 12, 2017

Kate Middleton and Prince William News: Is There Truth to the Divorce Rumors About the Royal Couple?

By Shailesh Sharma
First Posted: Feb 12, 2017 08:31 PM EST
The Duke And Duchess of Cambridge - Official Tour Portrait

The Duke And Duchess of Cambridge - Official Tour Portrait(Photo : (Photo by Chris Jackson / Getty Images))

The Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton is easily one of the most envied personalities in the world. Her marriage to Prince William of Wales has been the subject of many for years. They keep a united front and always show a happy family portrait together with their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

But despite all that happy-couple aura the couple exudes, rumors of a divorce still circulates. Is there a ring of truth to the rumors?

Some publications have reported the Duchess of Cambridge is unhappy with the pressure the royal family has put on her and feels trapped because of it.

But, a report published by MSN quashed those rumors, with a source stating Kate Middleton does not feel trapped and is not hiding any marital problems from the public.

Kate Middleton and Prince William recently visited a primary school where Kate addressed the school full of children on the subject of mental health and illness. This subject reeks of a sensitive nature and she emphasized the importance of the issue. 

She also shared a quote from someone she met that "if you keep your feelings inside, you can feel as though you will blow up like a balloon. But, by talking to someone about them, it can make you feel so much better."

Several news agencies have latched onto that and claimed that one of the many reasons why Kate Middleton was advocating on this topic was because she might be experiencing a similar situation herself, which, of course, the source close to the situation has quashed and stated as untrue.

According to an article on Aol.com, the royal couple won't be spending Valentine's Day together this year due to the couple's separate royal duties. 

According to an announcement from Kensington Palace, the duchess will be visiting a Royal Air Force base in Cambridgeshire by herself on Feb. 14. This will be her third trip to the base. She has recently taken over the position as Patron of the RAF in 2015, after the Duke of Edinburgh served as Air Commodore-in-Chief for 63 years.

