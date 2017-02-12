Samsung's Valentine's Day Offers Include Smartphone Bundle Deals

Samsung India has launched exclusive offers to celebrate Valentine's Day.

The company's online store in India is offering many exclusive deals and discounts on a number of Samsung products like wearables and smartphone until Feb. 15. The tech giant company's smartphones with bundle offers include the Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro, Galaxy A7 2016, Galaxy J7 Prime and many other.

According to Gadget, if a customer will buy the Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro, which was launched in India in September at Rs 32,490, during the festive period form the store then they can bundle a Samsung Evo+ 128GB microSDXC card worth Rs 1,900 instead of its actual price 3,539. The required coupon code for this offer is A9128GB which a customer has to apply during payment.

Samsung lets the users to bundle the Level U accessory for worth Rs. 900 instead of Rs. 2,999 if they purchase the Samsung Galaxy A7 (2016) from the store. The smartphone is available at Rs. 25,900 on the online store, and the coupon code for this offer is A7LU. The smartphone is powered by a 1.6GHz octa-core processor paired with 3GB of RAM and 16GB of inbuilt storage. It includes a 13-megapixel rear camera along with a 5-megapixel selfie shooter. It is powered by a 3,300mAh battery

According to BGR on purchase of Samsung Galaxy A5 2016 on the e-store will let the buyer to get the Samsung Evo+ 64GB microSD card worth Rs 350 which actual price is at Rs 1,439. The coupon code to avail this offer is A564GB which buyer needs to apply before checkout.

The Samsung Gear Fit 2 (Review) wearable gets a discount of Rs. 1,910, and is available on the store for Rs. 9,990 (only if customer will apply coupon code DISCFIT2).

Samsung notes that these offers will only last until Feb. 15 or stocks gets over, whichever happens first.