Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Monday, February 13, 2017 | Updated at 4:48 AM ET

LATEST NEWS

‘Pacific Rim’ Update: John Boyega As Pentecost, Official Image Of The Movie Out

By Shailesh Sharma (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Feb 13, 2017 03:22 AM EST
John Boyega attends the European Premiere of 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' at Leicester Square on December 16, 2015 in London, England.

John Boyega attends the European Premiere of 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' at Leicester Square on December 16, 2015 in London, England.(Photo : Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

After a series of false begins, "Pacific Rim: Uprising" is at long last in its approach to turning into a reality. The continuation of executive Guillermo del Toro's 2013 activity enterprise film in which a gathering of exceedingly trained troopers do fight with gigantic Kaiju by guiding similarly huge robots called Jaegers resembled numerous del Toro ventures: inclined to get off the ground through fits and starts.

In any case, in the wake of bringing on Spartacus maker and previous Daredevil showrunner Stephen S. DeKnight to steerage "Pacific Rim," it has been moderately smooth cruising from that point forward. Taking after DeKnight's entry on the venture, the film changed its name from "Pacific Rim: Maelstrom," "Pacific Rim: Uprising," and added a few new stars to the lineup that once included Charlie Hunnam and Rinko Kikuchi in gazing parts. With Hunnam good and gone, "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" star John Boyega ventured into the lead part as Jake Pentecost, the child of Idris Elba's Stacker Pentecost. 

Outside of a few set photographs from the cast and some work of art, there hasn't been much from the film as far as official pictures - both of the principle characters or the fearsome Kaiju - yet because of Boyega's online networking nearness it looks as if the official picture from "Pacific Rim: Uprising" has hit the web reported, Coming Soon.

The picture offers a moody take at the film and of its apparent star. Boyega kept his tweet short and to the point, saying, "I am Pentecost 2018" alongside the hashtag #PacificRimUprising. The shot brings up a lot of issues, similar to when in the film does this picture occur? From the look of it, Jake is decked out in addition or less regular citizen garments and not the Jaeger pilot suit Boyega has shared pictures of beforehand.

In the case of nothing else, this picture may make fans think about whether the continuation will take action accordingly reported, Screen Rant. John Boyega's appearance in the movie is a good news for his fans. Stay tune for more "Pacific Rim" updates.

At any rate, while the picture doesn't offer much in the method for insights about the "Pacific Rim: Uprising,"it helps to set the tone of what DeKnight and his to a great extent new cast are concocting. Del Toro's first motion picture offered a fun bold tone that, in spite of the fact that a lot was on the line (however typical for a blockbuster of that size), still figured out how to bring a lot of levity into a generally critical circumstance 

 

SEE ALSO

Samsung Galaxy Note 8: 4K Display, Bezels Rounds, No Home Button and More

NBA Trade Rumors: DeMarcus Cousins to Washington Wizards, Stephen Curry to Chicago Bulls and More

Apple to Adds to Its Range of Cables, Will Manufacture a ‘Mini Port’

iPad Pro 2 News and Update: Apple Might Come up With Two Versions of iPad Pro in 2017

'Moogle Chocobo' Carnival In Final Fantasy XV, Tips & Tricks

TagsPacific Rim Updates, Pacific Rim Cast, Pacific Rim: Uprising, Pacific Rim Sequel, John Boyega in Pacific Rim

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

ENTERTAINMENT

Argentina & U.S Trade Agreements Obama Trade Agreements

Disney Star Jenna Ortega Looks to Inspire Young Latinas With 'Stuck in the Middle' Role

Disney Channel's newest star is adding diversity to the channel and empowering girls her age through her lead role in "Stuck in the Middle."

First Look at Becky G & the Cast of 'Power Rangers'

Latino Oriented Accounts You Should Be Following on Social Media

5 Iconic Latinas Who Have Inspired Female Stars Today

H&M Presents Collection Starring Diverse Group of Models

Why Star Wars Prequel 'Rogue One' Is the Most Anticipated Film of 2016

CULTURE

Amy Gutmann Time In kids

Beer Drinkers Sample A Variety Of Styles And Flavors At Chicago Beer Festival

Stanford Students Reproduced Beer From 5000 Years Old Chinese Recipe, It Tasted Sweeter Than The Beers Of Today

Chinese archeology's professor Dr. Li Liu from Stanford University collected 5,000 years old vessel from the archaeological site in north-east China. Researchers found evidence of beer from the ancient vessel. Students of "archaeology of food" recreated beers in their lab by analyzing the chemical profile of the beer.
Atom Test

Scientists Identified The Theories Behind Formation Of Moon From The First Nuclear Explosion Of Earth
Dead Sea Scrolls Online Library Launched

New Dead Sea Scrolls Cave Discovered by Israel's Hebrew University; What's Inside [DETAILS]
Fly-through of Gloria Knolls Slide, Queensland

0.3 Million Years Old Massive Undersea Landslide In The Great Barrier Reef, 30 Times The size Of Uluru, Australia
2015 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3

Madonna, Drake Past Fling Revealed
SundanceTv and The Hollywood Reporter Festival Kick Off Party

'Deadpool 2' Cast & News: Cable is 'James Bond' Actor Pierce Brosnan; Wolverine Cameo Finally? [RUMORS]
'Worlds, Galaxies, And Universes: Live Action At The Walt Disney Studios' Presentation At Disney's D23 EXPO 2015

'Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales' News: See What Jack Sparrow is Up To in Newest 'Pirates of the Caribbean 5' Super Bowl Trailer [VIDEO]

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

iPad Air 3 & iPad Mini 5 Update: Release Date CONFIRMED, Apple to Refresh Lineups in March 2017

'Overwatch' News & Updates: Blizzard Sends Lucio to 'Heroes of the Storm'; Cheating Ps4, Xbox One Players Getting Mass Banned

'Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius' News & Update: Ariana Grande's 'Dangerous Woman' Costume to be Featured in Mobile Game [DETAILS]

'Dragon Ball Super' Episode 78 Spoilers: 'Be Careful What You Wish For' Goku's In Alliance With The Best Fighter After Hearing The Ruthless Consequence

Happy Valentine’s Day For ‘Pokemon GO’ Players – ‘Friendship’ Element For Gen 2 Eevee Evolutions

Samsung to reveal the cause behind the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, suggests report

What to Expect in 'The Vampire Diaries' Season 8 Episode 9; Bonnie Might Become A Vampire

The truth of real parentage for Michael Jackson's children

PlayStation Plus Owners to Get Day of the Tentacle Remastered and More in January 2017

Fadi Fawaz woke up and finds shocking twitter messages on his account claiming that boyfriend George Michael tried to kill himself many times before finally dying on Christmas Day.

Apple has not recovered from it’s slower than expected iPhone sales last year and will slash production during the next months according to reports.

‘The Big Bang Theory’ wraps up the holiday season with an episode that will feature the whole gang including Mary Cooper, Bernadette and Howard’s new baby Hallie and pirate Sheldon.

FCC Filing Hints That the Nintendo Switch Won't Support 3G or LTE

'Justice League' main villain Steppenwolf explored in details

Top 10 most anticipated movies of 2017: 'Star Wars: Episode VIII', 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2', Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast' and many more

NASA has huge plans for 2017: Missions to Mars, Saturn and Jupiter; monitoring total Eclipse and more

Apple's upcoming iPhone to display Samsung's AMOLED panel, says report

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Director Andy Muschietti (L) and producer Barbara Muschietti (R) attend the 'Mama' photocall at the on February 4, 2013 in Madrid, Spain.
Entertainment

"It" Updates: A new Pennywise the Clown teaser photo released
'The Nice Guys' Photocall - The 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Entertainment

Ryan Gosling to play the role of astronaut Neil A. Armstrong in biopic movie
The Flash
Entertainment

The Flash: Villains That Scarlet Speedster Should Fight In The Movie
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics