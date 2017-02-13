‘South Park’ News and Update: Show Creators Call Satire A Reality as Trump Jokes are Dropped

The last season of the animated series "South Park" really hit all the buttons with then- presidential candidate Donald Trump, even doing some last-minute changes with an episode to reflect his win for the presidential bid. However, it seems that Matt Stone and Trey Parker are moving on to other things.

In an interview with the Australian television program "7.30", ABC reported that Stone and Parker, creators of "South Park", have decided to back off from the current president of the U.S. As for the reason, they simply found out that satire is becoming a reality.

According to the duo, it became really hard to keep up with what was happening in the country, as it ends up becoming funnier that anything they could come up with. They are committed to let the government do their comedy, and the "South Park" creators will do theirs.

According to Deadline, during the political rise of Trump, "South Park" used Mr. Garrison to reflect the businessman-turned-politician. Several antics of Mr. Garrison, from running as president and making some statements against women to telling supporters that the election is rigged, are based on the events that happened to Trump himself.

"South Park" has never been shy in dealing with current events in the U.S., as its short production time allows the program to tackle issues a few days after it actually happened. It has already tackled several sensitive issues like the boarder patrol raid in the episode "Quintuplets 2000".

Aside from politics, religion is another subject matter that "South Park" loves to tackle, with its take on Mormons becoming its own musical, titled the "Book of Mormon". Surprisingly, the religion has been using the stage play, which won several Tony Awards, making it a vehicle to promote their beliefs.

"South Park" just concluded its 20th season on December 2017.