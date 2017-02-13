Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

‘Dragon Ball Super’ E79 – Mini Games To Prepare For The Universal Tournament; Goku Hero Or Not

By Lee Mijares
Feb 13, 2017
「ドラゴンボール超」公式 official photo

「ドラゴンボール超」公式 official photo(Photo : Twitter/「ドラゴンボール超」公式)

"Dragon Ball Super" episode 79 "Universe 9's Kicker Basil vs. Universe 7's Majin Buu" will air next week and it will feature mini matches to prepare for the grand Universe Survival Arc. Episodes 78 and 79 show how different teams included in the Tournament of Power prepare for their upcoming events. These episodes also highlight what Goku really is. Is he a hero or not even half a hero at all?

"Dragon Ball Super" fans have long since debated whether Goku really is a hero or not but have not unanimously settled the issue. Most of the time, Goku's motives are undefined making it hard for the audience to claim his heroic status. Comic Book could only conclude that even if fans couldn't agree if Goku is a true blue hero or not, the man is certainly super. And that's something that all "Dragon Ball Super" fans could collectively agree.

When it comes to episode 79 of "Dragon Ball Super," viewers might be wondering when the actual Universe Survival tournament will be. The previous episode was about a mini event, overseen by Zen-Oh, which featured a few chosen members of Universe 7 and 9.

These are tournaments that prepare the different worlds for the main event. However, Goku and all the other contenders were surprised to learn that the prize for the winners of the said tournament. The winning Universe will simply be allowed to live while the losing teams will be wiped out by none other than the Omni - King.

These mini-tournaments will serve as a warm-up for the main event, says Anime News Network and this will continue till episode 79 "Universe 9's Kicker Basil vs. Universe 7's Majin Buu." As the title suggests, next week's episode aims to heighten fan's anticipation for the main fights. But these mini fights will do more than prepare contenders but will also allow them to show off what they got in terms of power, skills, intellect and stamina.

"Dragon Ball Super" episode 79 "Universe 9's Kicker Basil vs. Universe 7's Majin Buu" will air on February 19, Sunday. English-subbed episodes air at Crunchyroll.

