‘Dragon Ball Super’ E79 Spoilers – Majin Buu Will Be Defeated In First Mini- Event; Goku & Team Upset

"Dragon Ball Super" episode 79 "Universe 9's Kicker Basil vs. Universe 7's Majin Buu" will be about the mini tournaments held by the Omni-King to prepare contenders for his Universe Survival main games. As the title suggests, the first match will be between two tough fighters from Universe 7 and 9 Kicker Basil and Majin Buu.

According to the preview of the episode, Majin Buu will lose to Kicker because he did not take the match seriously. Goku and his team are horrified and inches Buu on as he fights against the amazing kicking fighter from Universe 9.

Majin Buu appears to be taking everything lightheartedly as he steps up on the ring looking a bit naïve, Comic Book says. The pink alien will be up against the strongest kicker in Universe 9, Kicker Basil and he doesn't seem to care. Goku and his teammates can be heard shouting at the back and cheering Buu on.

The preliminary matches will let fans in on the different contenders from each universe. Korea Portal also reported about "Dragon Ball Super" episode 79 and said that three members of Universe 7 team will be in the episode. Universe 7 team includes Song Goku, Majin Buu and Son Gohan while Universe 9 will have a team of part wolf and part human with Basil, Bergamo and Lavenda.

"Dragon Ball Super" episode 79 is among the episodes that will introduce the new Universe Survival arc. Those who are unaware that the popular Japanese animated series have recently started a new story arc, the survival arc was a result of Goku requesting the Omni-Kings to have some kind of "Tournament of Power." The best fighters between all 12 Universes will be featured in this new arc in a battle of supremacy. The winning universe will be spared while the losing worlds will be eliminated by the Omni-King.

Episode 79 of "Dragon Ball Super" entitled "Universe 9's Kicker Basil vs. Universe 7's Majin Buu" will air February 19, Sunday at 9 A.M. on Fuji TV. English subbed episodes are streamed via Crunchyroll.