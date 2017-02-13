Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Monday, February 13, 2017 | Updated at 1:11 AM ET

LATEST NEWS

‘Dragon Ball Super’ E79 Spoilers – Majin Buu Will Be Defeated In First Mini- Event; Goku & Team Upset

By Lee Mijares (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Feb 13, 2017 12:52 AM EST
Dragon Ball Super Cap 79

Dragon Ball Super Cap 79 (Photo : Youtube/CristVlogs)

"Dragon Ball Super" episode 79 "Universe 9's Kicker Basil vs. Universe 7's Majin Buu" will be about the mini tournaments held by the Omni-King to prepare contenders for his Universe Survival main games. As the title suggests, the first match will be between two tough fighters from Universe 7 and 9 Kicker Basil and Majin Buu.

According to the preview of the episode, Majin Buu will lose to Kicker because he did not take the match seriously. Goku and his team are horrified and inches Buu on as he fights against the amazing kicking fighter from Universe 9.

Majin Buu appears to be taking everything lightheartedly as he steps up on the ring looking a bit naïve, Comic Book says. The pink alien will be up against the strongest kicker in Universe 9, Kicker Basil and he doesn't seem to care. Goku and his teammates can be heard shouting at the back and cheering Buu on.

The preliminary matches will let fans in on the different contenders from each universe. Korea Portal also reported about "Dragon Ball Super" episode 79 and said that three members of Universe 7 team will be in the episode. Universe 7 team includes Song Goku, Majin Buu and Son Gohan while Universe 9 will have a team of part wolf and part human with Basil, Bergamo and Lavenda.

"Dragon Ball Super" episode 79 is among the episodes that will introduce the new Universe Survival arc. Those who are unaware that the popular Japanese animated series have recently started a new story arc, the survival arc was a result of Goku requesting the Omni-Kings to have some kind of "Tournament of Power." The best fighters between all 12 Universes will be featured in this new arc in a battle of supremacy. The winning universe will be spared while the losing worlds will be eliminated by the Omni-King.

Episode 79 of "Dragon Ball Super" entitled "Universe 9's Kicker Basil vs. Universe 7's Majin Buu" will air February 19, Sunday at 9 A.M. on Fuji TV. English subbed episodes are streamed via Crunchyroll.

SEE ALSO

"Dragon Ball Super" Welcomes New Arc With New Opening Theme – "Limit-Break x Survivor"

New ‘Dragon Ball Super’ Teaser Video Confirms Start Of Universe Survival Saga – Action Scenes Revealed

‘Dragon Ball Super’ E75 Spoiler Alert! Goku Finds Worthwhile Training Partner In The Great Saiyaman

‘Dragon Ball Super’ E73 Recap & E74 Preview – The Great Saiyaman Returns; Watagash Controls Karn

New ‘Dragon Ball Super’ English Dub Teaser Finally Released – Waited 70+ Eps Before Release in US

TagsDragon Ball Super episode 79, Dragon Ball Super spoilers, Dragon Ball Super Updates, Dragon Ball Super news, Dragon Ball Super

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

ENTERTAINMENT

Argentina & U.S Trade Agreements Obama Trade Agreements

Disney Star Jenna Ortega Looks to Inspire Young Latinas With 'Stuck in the Middle' Role

Disney Channel's newest star is adding diversity to the channel and empowering girls her age through her lead role in "Stuck in the Middle."

First Look at Becky G & the Cast of 'Power Rangers'

Latino Oriented Accounts You Should Be Following on Social Media

5 Iconic Latinas Who Have Inspired Female Stars Today

H&M Presents Collection Starring Diverse Group of Models

Why Star Wars Prequel 'Rogue One' Is the Most Anticipated Film of 2016

CULTURE

Amy Gutmann Time In kids

Beer Drinkers Sample A Variety Of Styles And Flavors At Chicago Beer Festival

Stanford Students Reproduced Beer From 5000 Years Old Chinese Recipe, It Tasted Sweeter Than The Beers Of Today

Chinese archeology's professor Dr. Li Liu from Stanford University collected 5,000 years old vessel from the archaeological site in north-east China. Researchers found evidence of beer from the ancient vessel. Students of "archaeology of food" recreated beers in their lab by analyzing the chemical profile of the beer.
Atom Test

Scientists Identified The Theories Behind Formation Of Moon From The First Nuclear Explosion Of Earth
Dead Sea Scrolls Online Library Launched

New Dead Sea Scrolls Cave Discovered by Israel's Hebrew University; What's Inside [DETAILS]
Fly-through of Gloria Knolls Slide, Queensland

0.3 Million Years Old Massive Undersea Landslide In The Great Barrier Reef, 30 Times The size Of Uluru, Australia
2015 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3

Madonna, Drake Past Fling Revealed
SundanceTv and The Hollywood Reporter Festival Kick Off Party

'Deadpool 2' Cast & News: Cable is 'James Bond' Actor Pierce Brosnan; Wolverine Cameo Finally? [RUMORS]
'Worlds, Galaxies, And Universes: Live Action At The Walt Disney Studios' Presentation At Disney's D23 EXPO 2015

'Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales' News: See What Jack Sparrow is Up To in Newest 'Pirates of the Caribbean 5' Super Bowl Trailer [VIDEO]

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

iPad Air 3 & iPad Mini 5 Update: Release Date CONFIRMED, Apple to Refresh Lineups in March 2017

'Overwatch' News & Updates: Blizzard Sends Lucio to 'Heroes of the Storm'; Cheating Ps4, Xbox One Players Getting Mass Banned

'Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius' News & Update: Ariana Grande's 'Dangerous Woman' Costume to be Featured in Mobile Game [DETAILS]

'Dragon Ball Super' Episode 78 Spoilers: 'Be Careful What You Wish For' Goku's In Alliance With The Best Fighter After Hearing The Ruthless Consequence

Happy Valentine’s Day For ‘Pokemon GO’ Players – ‘Friendship’ Element For Gen 2 Eevee Evolutions

Samsung to reveal the cause behind the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, suggests report

What to Expect in 'The Vampire Diaries' Season 8 Episode 9; Bonnie Might Become A Vampire

The truth of real parentage for Michael Jackson's children

PlayStation Plus Owners to Get Day of the Tentacle Remastered and More in January 2017

Fadi Fawaz woke up and finds shocking twitter messages on his account claiming that boyfriend George Michael tried to kill himself many times before finally dying on Christmas Day.

Apple has not recovered from it’s slower than expected iPhone sales last year and will slash production during the next months according to reports.

‘The Big Bang Theory’ wraps up the holiday season with an episode that will feature the whole gang including Mary Cooper, Bernadette and Howard’s new baby Hallie and pirate Sheldon.

FCC Filing Hints That the Nintendo Switch Won't Support 3G or LTE

'Justice League' main villain Steppenwolf explored in details

Top 10 most anticipated movies of 2017: 'Star Wars: Episode VIII', 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2', Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast' and many more

NASA has huge plans for 2017: Missions to Mars, Saturn and Jupiter; monitoring total Eclipse and more

Apple's upcoming iPhone to display Samsung's AMOLED panel, says report

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Director Andy Muschietti (L) and producer Barbara Muschietti (R) attend the 'Mama' photocall at the on February 4, 2013 in Madrid, Spain.
Entertainment

"It" Updates: A new Pennywise the Clown teaser photo released
'The Nice Guys' Photocall - The 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Entertainment

Ryan Gosling to play the role of astronaut Neil A. Armstrong in biopic movie
The Flash
Entertainment

The Flash: Villains That Scarlet Speedster Should Fight In The Movie
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics