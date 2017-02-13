French Businessman Requesting Uber To Pay €45M For The Cause Of His Divorce

A French businessman from southern France suing the Uber company and asking for no less €45 million, or around $48 million for damages. The reason is somewhat entertaining as the French businessman's better half discover the ride he took to see his lover, according to his lawyer.

BGR has learned that on French news site Le Figaro clarifies that a notification bug in Uber permitted French businessman's wife to keep an eye on him without noticing. The businessman utilized his wife's iPhone to request Ubers, and after that, he signed out of the application.

Regardless of logging off, the application will keep on sending notifications to wife's iPhone subsequently, revealing his travel history and stimulating her doubts. That is likely how the French businessman's wife made sense that he was lying about the specific things since the wife could see all his Uber notification without alarming him. The wife could see insights about the businessman's request, includes driver's name, license plate, and arrival time.

Advertisement

According to BBC, the couple has since separated and the lawsuit is reportedly cost up to €45m ($48m; £38m). The French businessman's attorney David-André Darmon said to AFP news organization after the case was lodged at a court in Grasse, that his client was the victim of a bug in an application. Darmon added that the bug has created his issues in his private life.

The case is ought to be head to the court next month, however, it is still unclear why the French businessman is requesting so much cash or what the wife gained from the notification she was accepting. Enough to say that the wife will divorce him from that point, at least as indicated to his suit. Meanwhile, the French site said that Uber will not comment openly on individual cases, and especially in cases that include couple separation.