Monday, February 13, 2017

Kate Middleton’s Skeletal Figure Alarms Onlookers At The BAFTAs – Arrives Fashionably Late

By Lee Mijares (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Feb 13, 2017 01:06 AM EST
EE British Academy Film Awards - Red Carpet Arrivals

EE British Academy Film Awards - Red Carpet Arrivals(Photo : Getty Images/John Phillips)

The Duchess of Cambridge was the talk of the night at the BAFTAs. Not only did she steal the night in her off-shoulder tiered black Alexander McQueen gown, she was also noticeably very frail and near-skeletal at the event. Kate Middleton arrived fashionably late with her royal hubby Prince William.

The 70th annual British Academy Film Awards was a night of talent, fashion and glamor but Kate's very thin figure was the most noticeable, Radar Online said. The same publication actually reported last year that Kate was losing weight so much that she only weighed 99 pounds.

There were no confirmed reports about any health issues or personal worries that Kate could be stressing on which could be the reason for her weight loss but her frail frame cannot be masked by a dazzling smile, jewelry or a stunning hair style. Kate Middleton also wore a dazzling diamond bracelet plus chandelier-style earrings for the event.

The Duke of Cambridge is actually the president of the BAFTAs since 2010 and he and his wife have actively supported all the charitable activities of the academy. But despite being an active supporter, this was the first time that they have actually attended an awards night, the Daily Mail reported.

Prince William presented an award called "The Fellowship" which was a very prestigious award given to an individual for his outstanding contribution to film, games or TV. This year, Mel Brooks bagged the award.

It has been rumored that Kate will surely outshine all the other guests and artists with her amazing fashion sense but she kept her look simple for the BAFTAs. The Duke and Duchess left the awards early, actually before midnight possibly to return home to their children who might be eagerly awaiting their arrival.

This was not actually the first time Kate Middleton showed up for a public appearance wearing an outfit that revealed her skinny figure. She was also seen at a game at the Wimbledon wearing a yellow dress that showed off her very thin legs.

Kate Middleton prince william, kate middleton news, Kate Middleton thin, Duchess of Cambridge, BAFTAs

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

