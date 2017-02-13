How to Remove Social Accounts from MacOS Effectively

Creating social accounts can be fun and productive. Yet there are times that these accounts can become a hassle that we may want to remove. However, such accounts as Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and many others may be sometimes hard to remove especially in MacOS.

According to Wccftech, the guide here will easily direct you to the various steps and concepts you need to understand and even undertake to remove social accounts in MacOS. Following these guidelines very carefully will quickly ease the tension and stress on removing social media accounts on MacOS.

It is important to take note that this tutorial only applies to users setting up their social accounts on MacOS. This is not applicable for those who have signed in using a web browser.

Launching System Preferences

To launch System Preferences, anyone can start clicking on the menu bar's Apple logo icon. Anyone may also do it from the Launchpad or even from the Dock. Whichever of these three options you started to choose, the next step is to click on System Preferences.

Internet Accounts

The moment you've clicked on System Preferences, a list of options will appear. From the third row, click to select "Internet Accounts."

Disabling Social Accounts

Selecting "Internet Accounts" lets the users see the respective e-mail or social accounts they've signed. Choose the social account you want to disable. Click on the bottom checkbox that states "Enable this Account." After removing the checkmark, the account is already disabled.

Removing the Entire Social Account

Removing the entire social accounts from MacOS is also possible here. Simply select the particular account or even more accounts on the left side. At the bottom, you can then click on the '-' button to quickly remove the entire social accounts from MacOS.

Now that you have freed your MacOS from the nuisance of having social accounts in it, you can now work with greater creativity and productivity unless you work in fields where such social accounts as Instagram, Twitter, or Facebook use are required.