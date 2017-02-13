Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Prince Charles Forced to Marry Princess Diana by Father Prince Philip [RUMORS]

By Mariel Mae Peralta (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Feb 13, 2017 10:02 AM EST
The Prince Of Wales & Duchess Of Cornwall Support The British Asian Trust

The Prince Of Wales & Duchess Of Cornwall Support The British Asian Trust(Photo : Frank Augstein - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Prince Charles and Princess Diana were married in 1981 but ultimately divorced in 1996. The divorce was followed by the Princess' high profile car accident in 1997 where she died of a car crash. According to a book, the marriage of the former royal couple was doomed from the start as it was for convenience.

Prince Charles Marries Princess Diana Because of His Father Prince Philip

Prince Charles married Princess Diana out of convenience, according to a new book by Sally Bedell Smith entitled "Prince Charles: The Passions and Paradoxes Of An Improbable Life." The couple was dating in the 1980s and was caught in a scandal that led to their marriage.

Radar Online reports that the two were apparently caught in a scandalous situation where they spent the night together alone aboard a royal train. Prince Charles' father, Prince Philip apparently pressured him to marry Diana after compromising her honor.

Prince Philip reportedly wrote Prince Charles a letter explaining his concern for Diana's reputation. He wanted Prince Charles to decide whether to marry the late Princess. Charles chose to propose and the book claimed that he wasn't enamored with Diana and wasn't ready to partake the holy matrimony.

The couple went on to get divorced several years after and Prince Charles married Camilla Parker Bowles in 2005.

Prince Charles' Goddaughter Tara Palmer-Tomkinson Dies

Meanwhile, Prince Charles and his wife Camilla are saddened over the passing of Tara Palmer-Tomkinson. Palmer-Tomkinson reportedly died at 45 years old for a brain tumor, according to People. The late socialite moved in the same circles as the British royals and is said to be a close family friend of Prince Charles and his family.

In a statement last week, Prince Charles and his wife said that they are "saddened" by Tara's passing. Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson issued her condolences saying she and her entire family were "shocked" by the news.

