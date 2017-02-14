Angelina Jolie Dating Jared Leto After Brad Pitt Split

Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

By Shailesh Sharma (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Feb 14, 2017 12:29 PM EST
Angelina Jolie has recently separated from Brad Pitt. Now, the reports on various news outlets are claiming that Jolie is dating her friend Jared Leto. According to an insider, Jared Leto is joyful and a tad bit insane which is so Angie's sort.

Jared Leto, a campaigner for LGBT rights and works with various foundations, is much the same as Angelina Jolie. When she petitioned for separation from Brad Pitt, one of the first people she got notification from was Jared. According to Mums Lounge, Jolie had said of him: "Now he's one of the greatest friends I have."

The source continued saying that Jared Leto used to call her to make sure Angelina Jolie was OK, and for weeks used to talk to her and console Jolie. Be that as it may, since this point, there have been a couple of new stories and subtle elements that have surfaced that have kept the couple as top news in the entertainment world, reports Yahoo.

As indicated by sources, Angelina Jolie and Jared Leto had a short fling before she met Brad Pitt on the sets of "Mr. and Mrs. Smith". The insider expressed that Brad Pitt never felt agreeable when they went to Hollywood occasions and Jared Leto was there. It generally seemed to trouble him, yet plainly nothing happened while Angelina Jolie was with Brad. Presently they've part up, however, there's nothing stopping her and Jared.

An insider admitted to OK! Magazine that Jared Leto and Angelina Jolie had been friendly all these years and also they share a chemistry. Adding to the point, it was said that Jared is putting the smile back on Jolie's face which she truly deserves. Also, Angelina seems in no rush to get serious but she surely loves the company. Stay tuned for more Angelina Jolie news and updates.

 

 

