Monday, February 13, 2017

Adele Pulls A ‘Mean Girls’: Singer Breaks In Half Her Grammy Award; Believes Beyoncé Is More Deserving

Feb 13, 2017
In a shocking turn of events, Adele refused her Grammy for Album of the Year and then broke the award in half on stage. Her reason for taking such a huge decision is Adele's belief that the honor belonged to Beyoncé.

According to Independent, Adele won both Song of the Year for "Hello" and Album of the Year for "25" at Grammy 2017. However, the 28-year old was in tears on-stage and explained Beyoncé's album "Lemonade" was a more deserving winner than her own "25."

"I can't possibly accept this award," independent quoted Adele delivering her acceptance speech. "The Lemonade album was just so monumental, Beyoncé. It was so monumental and well thought-out and beautiful and soul-bearing... we appreciate that. All of us artists here adore you. You are our light."

Following her emotional speech, Adele went on to break her Grammy award in half and gave one half to Beyoncé. Fans received a "Mean Girls" reminiscent of Cady Heron breaking up her crown, just like Adele did with her Grammy.

As per Mirror, Adele didn't stop talking about Beyoncé even after going backstage. She said that she seriously thought 2017 was Beyoncé's year. The "Hello" singer was exasperated to think what else Beyoncé has to do to finally win an Album of the Year award.

Adele further added that the first heard Beyoncé's "No No No" from album "Destiny's Child" when she was only 11. Adele and was searching for a song with her friends to sing at an assembly.

When she heard Beyoncé, Adele instantly fell in love with her voice. She felt the exact same feeling while listening to "Lemonade" as she felt during "No No No. Adele further added that apart from Beyoncé, all her favorite artists are dead.

Although it was Adele's big night, Beyoncé won Best Urban Contemporary Album award for "Lemonade". Chance The Rapper won Best Rap Album award for "Coloring Book" and Twenty One Pilots won the category Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for "Stressed Out".

 

 

