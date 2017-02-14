Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

'American Idol' Plans For Comeback: Kelly Clarkson, Jennifer Lopez As Top Judges

FOX's 'American Idol' Finale For The Farewell Season - Show

FOX's 'American Idol' Finale For The Farewell Season - Show(Photo : Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

"American Idol" is gearing up for a reboot - and Jennifer Lopez and Kelly Clarkson are said to be the leading judges. Sensational news for the music lovers as NBC will soon be kicking off the popular competition show once again. 

While "American Idol" is scheduled for a grand return, the show makers are deciding to bring back the Season 1 winner and the Puerto Rican alum, who previously served as a judge. According to Life and Style, NBC and Fremantle are calling Kelly to be a part of the reboot. 

According to the frontmen, it is believed that Kelly would be a perfect judge for the upcoming release. The source continued saying that Kelly had an exceptional profile. Based on her musical experience, the reboot version of "American Idol" can extract Kelly's insight, which can be put to great use. 

Kelly has a commendable profile with "The Voice" and being a part of the mainstream success, she would fit perfectly with Jennifer. As far as the Puerto Rican alum is concerned, she is currently the topmost priority for the network. 

NBC is aiming to make J. Lo part of the program. The singer seems to be the foremost focus before they kick start further aspects of the project. 

Last year when the show concluded free successful 15 seasons, Jennifer passed her remarks to Ellen DeGeneres about the finale. "You remember why you love this show. It just gives opportunity where there is none, you know, and it's about dreams. And it's about everything that America is about."

However, Simon Cowell is not preparing to return. He established that he had a wonderful time, but moving on is essential, reports Variety

'American Idol' was labelled as the most watched musical show. It garnered 38 million viewers to watch Ruben Studdard beat Clay Aiken on FOX and NBC is anticipated to reach to the same pinnacle brought previously. 

 

 

