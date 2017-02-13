Drake's Unfortunate Absence At Star-Studded Grammys Was Real Shocker; Rapper Labelled For Best Rap Song 'Hotline Bling'

Canadian rapper Drake seems to be hogging the limelight as people are rooting for him. Taking the lead at the Grammy Awards ceremony on Sunday, the singer's "Hotline Bling" won the best rap song.

Drake's worthy opponents included Kanye West's "Famous" and "Ultralight Beam," Chance the Rapper's "No Problem," and Fat Joe and Remy Ma's "All the Way Up". The rapper was able to knock them out as he won the title for the best rap song for "Hotline Bling", dropping jaws at the ceremony.

Reconsidering Drake's memorable presence at the Grammy Awards, this is not his first time. "Hotline Bling" is Drake's best rap/sung performance and along with that, he had also garnered his name for the best rap album for 'Take Care' back in 2013, reports People.

While Drake's fans were celebrating his back to back wins, the rapper took it to Instagram and shared a snap from the grand soirée that happened on Sunday. TheToronto-based music prodigy's mega-hit was the song of the night in a pre-telecast ceremony of the renowned musical night.

Unfortunately, the rapper wasn't available on the spot and his presence while accepting the third award was greatly missed. Drake is currently involved in the middle of a European tour, which kept the rapper out of the limelight at the star-studded evening.

Although Drake himself wasn't there to accept his honor, producer Paul Jefferies, who shine under the name of Nineteen85 made a surprising entry in order to fill in for Drake's absence. "Right now Drake and the boys are out in London finishing up the tour," he said a short speech. "I just flew back so, on behalf of team 'More Life,' thank you", reports Huffington Post.

Another Canadian alum turned heads at the Grammy's pre-telecast, including songwriter Bernie Herms. He won the award for the best contemporary Christian music performance for "Thy Will" by Hillary Scott.

As far as Drake's upcoming marvels are concerned, "More Life" is expected to be the next musical sensation. Drake mentioned to the crowd last week that he was almost two weeks away from wrapping it up, thus, keeping his fans on their toes.