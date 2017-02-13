Grammy 2017: Lady Gaga Inked Metallica Tattoo As Tribute, Beyoncé Looks Like A Goddess On Stage

Lady Gaga's Super Bowl halftime performance blew everyone's mind away. But she soon topped it with her amazing stage time at the 2017 Grammys.

According to People, Gaga took the stage with Metallica. For this sole Grammy performance the "Perfect Illusion" singer got a giant back tattoo.

As a tribute to her Grammys stage partners, Lady Gaga inked a tattoo describing one of Metallica's biggest hits, "Moth Into Flame." It is still not clear whether her back covering moth tattoo is permanent or temporary.

It is possible that this tattoo is probably just temporary. And if it's not then this won't be her first music-related tattoo. During Grammy 2016, Lady Gaga got a David Bowie's "Aladdin Sane" album cover because her performance was dedicated to David Bowie who died of cancer last year.

Lady Gaga is known to have a history of paying tributes to various artists she had collaborated with. She donned on long, flowing hair and high heels during her appearance in Beyoncé's "Video Phone" video. Plus she also dressed up as David Bowie at Grammy 2016.

However, according to USA Today, fans excitement regarding Lady Gaga's performance with Metallica was ran into temporary glitches during the Grammy show. Metallica lead singer James Hetfield mic screwed up as he was singing "Moth into Flames" and the audience was unable to listen to the audio. Gaga ended up sharing her perfectly okay mic with Hetfield.

More on Grammy, Beyoncé completely stole the show with her epic performance at the Grammys on the songs "Love Drought" and "Sandcastles," from her hit "Lemonade". She proudly showed off her pregnant belly while clad in a Peter Dundas gown, as reported by People.

The floor length gold and sheer gown highlighted her belly perfectly. Queen Bey looked like a goddess as she teamed up the dress with a magnificent matching gold headpiece.