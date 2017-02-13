'La La Land' Bags All 5 British Academy Of Film And Television Arts Awards

"La La Land" has the most wins as it grabs five awards at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts awards last Sunday. The movie that starred Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling made the biggest achievement that night as it grabbed the most awards. "La La Land" will definitely be among the top performers for the 89th Academy Awards happening on February 26.

Emma Stone has touched the hearts of its viewers and critics as she wondrously portrayed Mia in the movie, no wonder that the Best Leading Actress award went to her. The story in itself was heartwarming as the striving couple was forced to balance between their relationship and their career. According to reports from CNN, the musical also won the Best Film award and as history says so, it happened six times that BAFTA's Best Film movies have also won Oscar's Best Picture.

ABC News also reports that along with Best Leading Actress and Best Film, "La La Land" has grabbed Best Director, Best Cinematography, and Best Original Music. On Emma Stone's acceptance speech, she acknowledged her co-star Ryan Gosling and director Damien Chazelle before all her colleagues in the entertainment industry. The leading actress called has called her winning moment as an "unbelievable honor" and has thanked the awarding body for bringing them all together in one event.

Among its actors and crew, "La La Land" had been one of the sought after movie since its premiere last year and awards and nominees have been flowing from the musical romantic comedy/drama. It has won a record-breaking seven awards at the 79th Golden Globe Awards and has already equaled the movies of "Titanic" and "All About Eve" with 14 Academy Awards nominations. The BAFTA or the British Academy of Film and Television Arts awards which also corresponds to the American Oscars is lead by its president since 2010, Prince William who came with Princess Kate that night.