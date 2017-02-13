'Dancing With The Stars' Val Chmerkovskiy Confirms Break Up With Amber Rose, Describes Her As 'Amazing Woman'

The Instagram post of "Dancing with the Stars" pro Val Chmerkovskiy confirms all the rumors of the split with Amber Rose and his cryptic message has its own goal; for those haters to stop bashing Rose. This is in connection to a possible reuniting of ex-wives and ex-husbands at the recently held Clive Davis Pre-GRAMMY Gala wherein Amber Rose and Wiz Khalifa went together. Taking it from Val Chmerkovskiy's post, he is the least to get offended upon seeing his ex-girlfriend for five months walking holding hands and kissing her ex-husband in front of the cameras.

Val Chmerkovskiy's post came a day after everyone already saw Amber Rose with Wiz Khalifa getting back together. Based on reports from Us Weekly, the pro dancer and the American model have already broken up a week ago and the former have only praises and good words for the SlutWalk founder. On his message, Chmerkovskiy wanted to clear up all things about Rose, as he describes her as an "amazing woman".

It was on Season 23 of "Dancing with the Stars" that Amber Rose met Val Chmerkovskiy while the former was paired with Maksim, the latter's brother. Unfortunately, Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Amber Rose was eliminated at week six while Val Chmerkovskiy and partner Laurie Hernandez was season 23 champions. Based on reports from Mail Online, Val Chmerkovskiy and Amber Rose started dating in October of last year but it was only in December that they confirmed their relationship.

Although it was said that their differences and hectic schedules have prompted their break up, still many would think otherwise upon seeing Amber Rose with her ex-husband Wiz Khalifa. Some insiders, however, would like to think that they have parted well and that they will eventually be back together when the right time comes.