Tuesday, February 14, 2017 | Updated at 3:19 AM ET

'Scorpion' Episode 16, 17, 18 Synopsis Revealed; Ralph Is Getting A Valentine's Date, Team Is On Mission Catching Veteran Spy

By Staff Writer (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Feb 14, 2017 03:21 AM EST
Scorpion 3x16 S.P. 1 "Keep it in check, mate"

Scorpion 3x16 S.P. 1 "Keep it in check, mate"(Photo : Youtube/Stephanie Avalos)

In the upcoming episode of "Scorpion," fans will witness a team up between Sylvester (Ari Stidham) and Walter (Elyes Gabel) in another mission to expose the identity of a U.S spy. In the sneak peek preview, another romantic drama will be coming right up on Valentine's Day not with the adult, but it's with Ralph.

Fans will witness Ralph facing a problem in "Scorpion" as he was been continuously asking out by different women in his class. Ralph is now looking up to Toby and Sylvester to know what he wants to in the forthcoming Valentine's Day as he doesn't have any experience given his genius state and his age.

Moreover, Paige will wonder why Ralph isn't comfortable talking to her about that kind of matter. Well, it is so obvious that all of the kids aren't comfortable and hesitant talking with their parents about the matter. So, it is what is happening in the upcoming episode of "Scorpion," in the case between the mother and son, CarterMatt has reported.  

The team Scorpion is now on another mission in tracking down a famous spy who has a forte of destroying a country's reputation. In a promo released titled "Keep It In Check Mate," Sylvester and Walter is heading to a country to join an international chess competition to undercover. Rest of Team Scorpion will give Sylvester and Walter some instructions on how to flawlessly their mission to be successful.

Furthermore, according to Spoilers Guide, CBS already revealed the synopsis of Season 3 Episode 17 and has the title of "Dirty Seeds, Done Dirt Cheap." In this episode, together with Toby, Walter, and Paige, they would have to save Cabe, Sylvester, Happy when they abruptly in life danger, fear-based hallucinations. Team Scorpion is on a mission to protect a vital seed bank, but instead, the team members are at serious life threatening danger.

In the Season 3 Episode 18 will witness Happy will save Ada, her dying friend. The episode titled "Don't Burst My Bubble," which Ada lived in a sterile bubble which has a capacity to protect her compromising her immune system. But instead a danger is detected and Team Scorpion has to figure a way out to get out Ada from the sterile bubble.

Fans are now expecting something great with Happy and Toby as there are reports stating that the two finale episode will witness the couple to unveil their wedding plans. Stay tuned! "Scorpion" Season 3 airs every Mondays on CBS at 10 P.M. 

