Britney Spears Gives Katy Perry 'Weekend Advice' Amid Mental Breakdown Slur

Katy Perry has brought out that head-shaving joke again during the Grammy Awards this weekend and fans of Britney Spears are pissed off. The “Chained to the Rhythm” singer has received major backlash for seemingly making a joke out of Britney’s mental breakdown.

While talking with a reporter, Katy said she took a break from music for her mental health. “It’s called taking care of your mental health,” Katy said but when asked how that went, she chided, “I haven’t shaved my head yet.” While that comment might have just come out of nowhere, most people assumed that it was a reference to Britney’s episode in 2007 when she shaved her head.

Another celebrity war might have been ignited between Katy and Britney, but the “Slumber Party” singer opted not to be bothered by the rude comment, reported US Magazine. “A book in Malibu is all you need,” said Britney on a clip she posted on Instagram with a caption “Weekend advice,” in which seems to be her response on the issue.

The hashtag #KatyPerryIsOverParty started trending on Twitter with people pointing out that the joke was stale and uncalled for. As per Buzz Feed, this is not the first time that Katy did a Britney head-shaving dig, but time was different then which made it a lot easier to pick on the superstar. In celebrity history, Britney’s mental breakdown was closely followed and tragically publicized but everybody seems to have moved on since then, except Katy.

Some of Katy’s fans came to her defense, pointing out that the head-shaving joke did not automatically refer to Britney Spears or mental illness in general. From the looks, however, of her multiple allusion to the head-shaving joke starting in 2010, Katy Perry is asked to joke about something else. Stay tuned for more exciting updates!