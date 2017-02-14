Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Tuesday, February 14, 2017 | Updated at 3:19 AM ET

LATEST NEWS

Britney Spears Gives Katy Perry 'Weekend Advice' Amid Mental Breakdown Slur

By Wenilyn Asuncion (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Feb 14, 2017 03:22 AM EST
Premiere Of Columbia Pictures' 'Smurfs 2' - Red Carpet

Premiere Of Columbia Pictures' 'Smurfs 2' - Red Carpet(Photo : Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Katy Perry has brought out that head-shaving joke again during the Grammy Awards this weekend and fans of Britney Spears are pissed off. The “Chained to the Rhythm” singer has received major backlash for seemingly making a joke out of Britney’s mental breakdown.

While talking with a reporter, Katy said she took a break from music for her mental health. “It’s called taking care of your mental health,” Katy said but when asked how that went, she chided, “I haven’t shaved my head yet.” While that comment might have just come out of nowhere, most people assumed that it was a reference to Britney’s episode in 2007 when she shaved her head.

Another celebrity war might have been ignited between Katy and Britney, but the “Slumber Party” singer opted not to be bothered by the rude comment, reported US Magazine. “A book in Malibu is all you need,” said Britney on a clip she posted on Instagram with a caption “Weekend advice,” in which seems to be her response on the issue.

The hashtag #KatyPerryIsOverParty started trending on Twitter with people pointing out that the joke was stale and uncalled for. As per Buzz Feed, this is not the first time that Katy did a Britney head-shaving dig, but time was different then which made it a lot easier to pick on the superstar. In celebrity history, Britney’s mental breakdown was closely followed and tragically publicized but everybody seems to have moved on since then, except Katy.

Some of Katy’s fans came to her defense, pointing out that the head-shaving joke did not automatically refer to Britney Spears or mental illness in general. From the looks, however, of her multiple allusion to the head-shaving joke starting in 2010, Katy Perry is asked to joke about something else. Stay tuned for more exciting updates!

SEE ALSO

Selena Gomez Relates With '13 Reasons Why': I've Exprienced That, Hating Social Media

Tom Hiddleston Addresses Taylor Swift Split: ‘It Takes Work’ PlusThat ‘I Heart TS’ Shirt

‘The Vampire Diaries’ Stars Nina Dobrev, Ian Somerhalder Clear Jealousy Rumors With This Photo

‘Fifty Shades Darker’ Updates: Jamie Dornan, Dakota Johson Can't Talk About Sex

'Star Wars' Episode 8 Spoiler: Leak Suggest Rey's Father Is Kenobi

TagsKaty Perry, Britney Spears, katy perry mental health, britney spears mental breakdown, Grammy Awards, head-shaving, celebrity feud, chained to the rhythm

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Politics & Immigration

nielson survey nielson

Deported Military Veterans Could Be Reunited with Families in US Thanks to Veteran Lawmakers

A group of congressional lawmakers introduced legislation that would allow deported veterans to reunite with families in the United States.

Tennesse May Have Unknowingly Dodged Bullet By Not Passing Anti-LGBT Legislation

In Response to Puerto Rico Health Crisis, US Health Department to Fund Up to $50 Million in Medicare Support

DAPA, DACA+ Executive Action SCOTUS Hearing Unites Latino, Immigrant Rights Leaders in D.C.

New York Primary Results 2016 Shows Hillary Clinton Dominating NYC But Upstate Feels the Bern

GOP Senators File Supreme Court Brief Challenging Obama's Immigration Executive Actions

SPORTS

AR vs. VR One Piece episode 777

Anderson Silva of Brazil reacts after his win by unanimous decision against Derek Brunson of United States in their middleweight bout during UFC 208 at the Barclays Center on February 11, 2017.

Derek Brunson is furious about losing against Anderson Silva at the UFC 208; claims the win was taken from him since he was able to land heavier points than “The Spider.”

Derek Brunson furious that he was defeated by Anderson Silva at the UFC 208 after he landed solid shots on the Brazilian fighter; said that the judges were also blind for giving an unanimous decision fight to Silva.
NBA News: LeBron James Loves The Derrick Williams Pick-up By The Cavs, Hoping It To Be A Long Term Deal

NBA News: LeBron James Loves The Derrick Williams Pick-up By The Cavs, Hoping It To Be A Long Term Deal
Golden State Warriors v Miami Heat

NBA Trade Rumors: DeMarcus Cousins to Washington Wizards, Stephen Curry to Chicago Bulls and More
NFL News: Shannon Sharpe Urges Patriots To Skip White House Visit As A Team

NFL News: Shannon Sharpe Urges Patriots To Skip White House Visit As A Team
NFL News: Patriots & Falcons Are Your No. 1 & 2 In The Early Power Rankings Edition

NFL News: Patriots & Falcons Are Your No. 1 & 2 In The Early Power Rankings Edition
New England Patriots Victory Parade

Tom Brady Is Recognized As The Greatest Quarterback Of All Time
Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show

Lady Gaga A Total Performer At Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show [VIDEO]

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

Open Signal Reveals T-Mobile and Verizon Tied For Best Networks In U.S

Martian Theories That It Has Bodies of Water Billion Years Ago Was Discovered To Be Untrue: Traces Of Carbonates Are Negative To Mineral Samples

'Call of Duty' News & Update: CoD Is Finally Back To Its Roots; Teased Advanced Gadgets & Weapons For Futuristic Combat

NBA News: Potential Replacements For Kevin Love Should He Miss The All-Star Game Due To Injury

Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro With 6GB RAM Now Available For Pre-Order

Apple's Anniversary Will Be More Costlier For Buyers

‘Batman V Superman’ Highlight: Snyder Releases Film’s 11-minute VFX Reel

Actor George Clooney, British Lawyer Amal Clooney Expecting Twins In June: Julie Chen Of 'The Talk' Was First To Spread The News

Samsung's Valentine's Day Offers Include Smartphone Bundle Deals

Kate Middleton and Prince William News: Is There Truth to the Divorce Rumors About the Royal Couple?

One Direction's Harry Styles is All Set to Release His Debut Solo Record

'The Vampire Diaries' Spoilers: How Will Elena Return?

A New Strain Of Bacteria Has Been Discovered To Contaminate Shellfish: Climate Change Being The Cause Of Its Virulence And Adaptability

Google Rolls Out Home Control To Pixel Smartphones

'Tekken 7' Has Evolved Over New Update; Can Potentially Strive As An eSport

How to Remove Social Accounts from MacOS Effectively

‘Timeless’ News: 'Supernatural's' Misha Collins Ditches Angel Wings For The Role Of Elliot Ness

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Apple's iPhones For This Year Might Be Completely Redesigned
Tech

Apple's iPhones For This Year Might Be Completely Redesigned
Uber Taxi App In Madrid
Tech

French Businessman Requesting Uber To Pay €45M For The Cause Of His Divorce
UFC 208: Holm v Randamie
Sports

Holly Holms is demanding for a rematch after she lost to Germaine de Randamie at UFC 208; says de Randamie should have been penalized for illegal blows after the bell rang.
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics