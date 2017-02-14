Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Tuesday, February 14, 2017 | Updated at 3:19 AM ET

LATEST NEWS

New Selena Gomez Song Studio Version Leaks Ahead Official Release, ‘It Ain’t Me’ Coming This Thursday

By Wenilyn Asuncion (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Feb 14, 2017 03:23 AM EST
Selena Gomez, DNCE And Bahari Perform At Staples Center

Selena Gomez, DNCE And Bahari Perform At Staples Center(Photo : Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Selena Gomez will be releasing a new song this Thursday, February 16, called “It Ain’t Me.” Recently, however, a studio version of her another track “Feel Me” has been leaked on the Internet.

Selena has performed the song on one of her music tours but a studio version is yet to be released. The track with sensuous-tinged as “Good For You” has found its way on the Internet, reported Pop Crush. “Every time you dance with somebody, I want you to feel me,” purred Selena on this song, which can be listened to below.

Other details, however, of its official release remain to be known as of press time. On the other hand, Selena announced that her new song “It Ain’t Me” will be coming out this week. The new track is a collaboration with Kygo, which prompted many to assume that the song will be loaded with dance influences.

According to a newly-released teaser as per Harpers Bazaar, however, the song has an acoustic vibe. Furthermore, the song was co-written by Selena thus, fuelling assumptions that “It Ain’t Me” will be about her life, specifically her relationship with ex Justin Bieber.

“I had a dream, we were back to 17, summer nights, never growing up,” sang Selena on a clip she posted on Instagram. As such, it has sparked speculations that rather than a happy song, it will tell about her heartaches ones and for all.

The other writers of Selena Gomez’s “It Ain’t Me” include Brian Lee, Ali Tamposi and Andrew Watt, which incidentally was the same people behind DJ Snake and Bieber’s “Let Me Love You.” The old couple had a highly publicized row last year before Selena entered rehab. Stay tuned for more exciting updates!

SEE ALSO

Selena Gomez Relates With '13 Reasons Why': I've Exprienced That, Hating Social Media

Tom Hiddleston Addresses Taylor Swift Split: ‘It Takes Work’ PlusThat ‘I Heart TS’ Shirt

‘The Vampire Diaries’ Stars Nina Dobrev, Ian Somerhalder Clear Jealousy Rumors With This Photo

‘Fifty Shades Darker’ Updates: Jamie Dornan, Dakota Johson Can't Talk About Sex

'Star Wars' Episode 8 Spoiler: Leak Suggest Rey's Father Is Kenobi

Tagsselena gomez, it ain't me, feel me, selena gomez new song, Kygo, Justin Bieber, selena gomez song leak, selena gomez song release

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

ENTERTAINMENT

Argentina & U.S Trade Agreements Obama Trade Agreements

Disney Star Jenna Ortega Looks to Inspire Young Latinas With 'Stuck in the Middle' Role

Disney Channel's newest star is adding diversity to the channel and empowering girls her age through her lead role in "Stuck in the Middle."

First Look at Becky G & the Cast of 'Power Rangers'

Latino Oriented Accounts You Should Be Following on Social Media

5 Iconic Latinas Who Have Inspired Female Stars Today

H&M Presents Collection Starring Diverse Group of Models

Why Star Wars Prequel 'Rogue One' Is the Most Anticipated Film of 2016

SPORTS

AR vs. VR One Piece episode 777

Anderson Silva of Brazil reacts after his win by unanimous decision against Derek Brunson of United States in their middleweight bout during UFC 208 at the Barclays Center on February 11, 2017.

Derek Brunson is furious about losing against Anderson Silva at the UFC 208; claims the win was taken from him since he was able to land heavier points than “The Spider.”

Derek Brunson furious that he was defeated by Anderson Silva at the UFC 208 after he landed solid shots on the Brazilian fighter; said that the judges were also blind for giving an unanimous decision fight to Silva.
NBA News: LeBron James Loves The Derrick Williams Pick-up By The Cavs, Hoping It To Be A Long Term Deal

NBA News: LeBron James Loves The Derrick Williams Pick-up By The Cavs, Hoping It To Be A Long Term Deal
Golden State Warriors v Miami Heat

NBA Trade Rumors: DeMarcus Cousins to Washington Wizards, Stephen Curry to Chicago Bulls and More
NFL News: Shannon Sharpe Urges Patriots To Skip White House Visit As A Team

NFL News: Shannon Sharpe Urges Patriots To Skip White House Visit As A Team
NFL News: Patriots & Falcons Are Your No. 1 & 2 In The Early Power Rankings Edition

NFL News: Patriots & Falcons Are Your No. 1 & 2 In The Early Power Rankings Edition
New England Patriots Victory Parade

Tom Brady Is Recognized As The Greatest Quarterback Of All Time
Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show

Lady Gaga A Total Performer At Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show [VIDEO]

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

Open Signal Reveals T-Mobile and Verizon Tied For Best Networks In U.S

Martian Theories That It Has Bodies of Water Billion Years Ago Was Discovered To Be Untrue: Traces Of Carbonates Are Negative To Mineral Samples

'Call of Duty' News & Update: CoD Is Finally Back To Its Roots; Teased Advanced Gadgets & Weapons For Futuristic Combat

NBA News: Potential Replacements For Kevin Love Should He Miss The All-Star Game Due To Injury

Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro With 6GB RAM Now Available For Pre-Order

Apple's Anniversary Will Be More Costlier For Buyers

‘Batman V Superman’ Highlight: Snyder Releases Film’s 11-minute VFX Reel

Actor George Clooney, British Lawyer Amal Clooney Expecting Twins In June: Julie Chen Of 'The Talk' Was First To Spread The News

Samsung's Valentine's Day Offers Include Smartphone Bundle Deals

Kate Middleton and Prince William News: Is There Truth to the Divorce Rumors About the Royal Couple?

One Direction's Harry Styles is All Set to Release His Debut Solo Record

'The Vampire Diaries' Spoilers: How Will Elena Return?

A New Strain Of Bacteria Has Been Discovered To Contaminate Shellfish: Climate Change Being The Cause Of Its Virulence And Adaptability

Google Rolls Out Home Control To Pixel Smartphones

'Tekken 7' Has Evolved Over New Update; Can Potentially Strive As An eSport

How to Remove Social Accounts from MacOS Effectively

‘Timeless’ News: 'Supernatural's' Misha Collins Ditches Angel Wings For The Role Of Elliot Ness

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Apple's iPhones For This Year Might Be Completely Redesigned
Tech

Apple's iPhones For This Year Might Be Completely Redesigned
Uber Taxi App In Madrid
Tech

French Businessman Requesting Uber To Pay €45M For The Cause Of His Divorce
UFC 208: Holm v Randamie
Sports

Holly Holms is demanding for a rematch after she lost to Germaine de Randamie at UFC 208; says de Randamie should have been penalized for illegal blows after the bell rang.
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics