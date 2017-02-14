New Selena Gomez Song Studio Version Leaks Ahead Official Release, ‘It Ain’t Me’ Coming This Thursday

Selena Gomez will be releasing a new song this Thursday, February 16, called “It Ain’t Me.” Recently, however, a studio version of her another track “Feel Me” has been leaked on the Internet.

Selena has performed the song on one of her music tours but a studio version is yet to be released. The track with sensuous-tinged as “Good For You” has found its way on the Internet, reported Pop Crush. “Every time you dance with somebody, I want you to feel me,” purred Selena on this song, which can be listened to below.

Other details, however, of its official release remain to be known as of press time. On the other hand, Selena announced that her new song “It Ain’t Me” will be coming out this week. The new track is a collaboration with Kygo, which prompted many to assume that the song will be loaded with dance influences.

According to a newly-released teaser as per Harpers Bazaar, however, the song has an acoustic vibe. Furthermore, the song was co-written by Selena thus, fuelling assumptions that “It Ain’t Me” will be about her life, specifically her relationship with ex Justin Bieber.

“I had a dream, we were back to 17, summer nights, never growing up,” sang Selena on a clip she posted on Instagram. As such, it has sparked speculations that rather than a happy song, it will tell about her heartaches ones and for all.

The other writers of Selena Gomez’s “It Ain’t Me” include Brian Lee, Ali Tamposi and Andrew Watt, which incidentally was the same people behind DJ Snake and Bieber’s “Let Me Love You.” The old couple had a highly publicized row last year before Selena entered rehab. Stay tuned for more exciting updates!