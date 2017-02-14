‘One Piece’ Episode 776 Updates – Jack Shows Up For A Fight With Luffy In Final Episode Of The Zou Arc

"One Piece" episode 776 "Saying Goodbye and Descending from the Elephant - Setting Out to Take Back Sanji" aired last Sunday and features all out action on top of Zunesha.

The gigantic elephant is so massive it carries a huge country on its back and it has been rumored that the creature's imminent death is near possibly dying from old age or from a terrible attack. And aside from awesome action on top of a moving, breathing creature, this episode marks the end of the Zou Arc which clearly makes way for a showdown between Jack and Luffy.

Zunesha's purpose in "One Piece" has always been a question for most viewers and of course why it wanders across the oceans is another big mystery, Anime News Network said. But the ultimate question of all is why Jack had to return; did he return for the sole purpose of having a villain for the arc? It was hinted before that the focus for the next arc would be in the direction of Whole Cake Island. It looks like fans are going to have to abandon this report and focus on a showdown between the two.

Obviously Jack had to return so that Momonosuke could grant permission for Zunesha to fight back. Those who had the chance to check out "One Piece" manga would remember that Zunesha did so with just one strike. But in the animated creators went the extra mile and slapped the entire crew into the air and then finally giving them a huge smack.

Fandom reports that aside from the Zunesha smacking scene, the anime also added a few scenes like Pedro volunteering to be in Luffy's group and Nekomamushi telling the Guardians to protect Zunisha. The departure of the Sanji Retrieval Team from Zou was also featured with Brock getting a farewell message from the dog minks. More minks were also shown volunteering to retrieve Sanji.

"One Piece" episode 777 entitled "To the Reverie - Princess Vivi and Princess Shirahoshi" will air on February 19, 2017, Sunday. English subbed episodes are available at FUNimation.