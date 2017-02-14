Jennifer Aniston Soaks Up Mexican Sun In A Skimpy Two-Piece – Proves She’s Still Looking Great At 48

Jennifer Aniston has recently celebrated her birthday in a resort in Los Cabos, Mexico. The sensational actress proved that she still looks sexy and fit in a light blue bikini despite turning 48 this year.

The "Friends" star was joined by her husband Justin Theroux and her TV series co-star Courtney Cox and her close friend Johnny McDaid. A source said that she has been looking forward to this vacation because of the awful Los Angeles weather.

Jennifer Aniston was happy to celebrate her birthday in the sun, People reported. She stayed in Los Cabos in a rental oceanfront villa because she loves the place so much. A source said that she was very excited about the holiday.

The "Just Go With It" actress showed off her toned body first in a light blue bikini and wore a pair of Ray-Ban sunglasses to match. Meanwhile, Justin Theroux also looked fit wearing black swim trunks, a camo hat and sunglasses. Later in the day, Jennifer Aniston changed into a black bikini top.

Courtney Cox also looked awesome in her black and white number. The TV series actress was with her ex-fiance Johnny McDaid; the two remained friends despite calling off their engagement in 2015, says E! The "Scream" star said that Jennifer and Justin really care about each other and cherish these moments spent together.

Aside from taking time off to be with his wife on her birthday, Justin Theroux posted an Instagram message to commemorate her special day. He posted a selfie picture of him and Jennifer as the actress blew a kiss to the camera.

It was clear that this was not just a simple selfie of the couple but Jennifer Aniston showing off her gold wedding ring from their 2015 private wedding. And to caption his Instagram post, Justin wrote "HBDJ XO."