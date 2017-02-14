Jessa Duggar, Ben Seewald Finally Has Name For Their New Baby – Meet Henry Wilberforce Seewald

Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald really took time looking for the best name for their second son and after a week of checking out facts and research they finally came up with a rather unique name - Henry Wilberforce Seewald.

While most parents would have already decided a name for their child days or even weeks before they gave birth, the Seewalds have not. Jessa Duggar gave birth on Feb. 6 and she and husband Ben were only able to decide on a name a week after, said Hollywood Life. They have finally announced the arrival of Henry Wilberforce and explained why they have decided on the name.

The Seewalds chose Henry which is one of the top one hundred names for boys for the past 35 years. And the name has a strong royal influence. Wilberforce is very unique and it came from a politician and philanthropist William Wilberforce who was very influential in the end of the slave trade.

Meanwhile, Perez Hilton also reported on Jessa and Ben's new baby name and was keen to note that their first baby also had a rather unique name. Fifteen-month-old Spurgeon Elliot Seewald was named after a British preacher named Charles Spurgeon and from missionaries Elisabeth and Jim Elliot who worked in South America.

Jessa and Ben Seewald made sure that their children's names were very fitting and at the same time unique which is why they really took time to name them. There were mixed reactions about baby Henry Wilberforce's name on social media; some found it really amazing and unique while some said that the name was rather baffling considering the Duggar's conservative points on a lot of things.

But no matter what viewers and fans say on social media, baby Henry Wilberforce is ready to face the world.