Tuesday, February 14, 2017

LG G6 To Offer Tremendous Sound With Quad-DAC Attribute

By Soutrik Das
Feb 14, 2017
LG's upcoming smartphone G6 has been a subject of ample speculations since its first announcement made by the company. The handset is scheduled to launch at the Mobile World Congress 2017 which is just a few days away to happen. However, the phone continues to emerge with a number of features and specifications revealing from the official sources. As per the latest insight, G6 will have an improved a quad-DAC system for enabling crystal clear sound output.

According to LG's Newsroom, the smartphone will feature an ESS-designed 32-bit quad-DAC system. This feature will enable a user of the same to enjoy the perfect balance of sound in his/her both ear buds. The technology is said to be an improved edition of similar to that of the quad-DAC attribute featured in LG V20 handset released in the last year. The feature was then praised by many as a great audio generator. Keeping in mind that wide appreciation, LG has again moved one step ahead with the same technology.

Besides these, certain information about the handset's hardware specifications has also been revealed. As per a report by Engadget, while a new line of smart devices like iPhone 8 are hinted to have hands-free earbuds, G6 is still said to use its conventional headphone jack. The smartphone is also said to come with some flicks of wireless charging facilities. Although it hasn't been confirmed yet by any reliable or potential sources. The smartphone is also said to bestow some sort of alternative or even the original Google's artificial intelligence driven helping hand: Google Assistant.

The LG G6 is also said to sports Android's Nougat OS update out of the box. LG has already sent out the invitation for the launch program of this handset and the date of the same has been scheduled on February 26, 2017, on the occasion of MWC 2017.    

 

