Alyssa Milano Needs A Cold Shower – Tweets How Hot Canadian PM Justin Trudeau Is On TV

Alyssa Milano can't help saying how hot PM Justin Trudeau is as the Canadian leader visited President Donald Trump at the White House today. The "Charmed" actress was one of the millions who tuned in as Prime Minister Trudeau spoke with President Trump in front of the media regarding US and Canada trade relations, environmental stances and economic partnerships.

Alyssa Milano shared her feelings over PM Justin Trudeau via Twitter, People reported. She commented that the blue-eyed world leader was hot and even posted a GIF of herself fanning with a book. Alyssa also had a fan girl moment as she listened to how Trudeau spoke French during his speech. Looks like someone needs a cold shower; her words and GIF said it all.

Apparently Alyssa Milano was not the only one impressed by PM Justin Trudeau. Other celebrities took to social media what they thought about the Canadian leader as well President Trump. Rosie Perez commented how "dignified and well-informed" Justin Trudeau was and this made Trump look like the opposite. Billy Baldwin commented how awesome Justin Trudeau was and even called him a "total rock star."

Meanwhile, Canadians Samantha Bee and Seth Rogen commented through Twitter saying that PM Trudeau's presence at the White House as he spoke French was the best way Canada can say "F*** you."

President Donald Trump mentioned during his meeting with PM Justin Trudeau that they will be strengthening their relationships and will be focusing on easier and more efficient trade with Canada, E! reported. He specifically mentioned that he aims to have a better relationship with Canada and even better than the past administration.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau responded by saying that the two countries are "fundamentally linked" considering that they are neighbors. He mentioned that the US and Canada have fought in war zones and drafted environmental laws together. The two nations have partnered to create better economic partnerships for more good jobs for Americans and Canadians alike.