Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Tuesday, February 14, 2017 | Updated at 10:15 AM ET

LATEST NEWS

Alyssa Milano Needs A Cold Shower – Tweets How Hot Canadian PM Justin Trudeau Is On TV

By Lee Mijares (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Feb 14, 2017 10:05 AM EST
Taste Of The NFL

Taste Of The NFL(Photo : Getty Images for Taste Of The NFL/Nicholas Hunt)

Alyssa Milano can't help saying how hot PM Justin Trudeau is as the Canadian leader visited President Donald Trump at the White House today. The "Charmed" actress was one of the millions who tuned in as Prime Minister Trudeau spoke with President Trump in front of the media regarding US and Canada trade relations, environmental stances and economic partnerships.

Alyssa Milano shared her feelings over PM Justin Trudeau via Twitter, People reported. She commented that the blue-eyed world leader was hot and even posted a GIF of herself fanning with a book. Alyssa also had a fan girl moment as she listened to how Trudeau spoke French during his speech. Looks like someone needs a cold shower; her words and GIF said it all.

Apparently Alyssa Milano was not the only one impressed by PM Justin Trudeau. Other celebrities took to social media what they thought about the Canadian leader as well President Trump. Rosie Perez commented how "dignified and well-informed" Justin Trudeau was and this made Trump look like the opposite. Billy Baldwin commented how awesome Justin Trudeau was and even called him a "total rock star."

Meanwhile, Canadians Samantha Bee and Seth Rogen commented through Twitter saying that PM Trudeau's presence at the White House as he spoke French was the best way Canada can say "F*** you."

President Donald Trump mentioned during his meeting with PM Justin Trudeau that they will be strengthening their relationships and will be focusing on easier and more efficient trade with Canada, E! reported. He specifically mentioned that he aims to have a better relationship with Canada and even better than the past administration.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau responded by saying that the two countries are "fundamentally linked" considering that they are neighbors. He mentioned that the US and Canada have fought in war zones and drafted environmental laws together. The two nations have partnered to create better economic partnerships for more good jobs for Americans and Canadians alike.

SEE ALSO

Donald Trump May Be Taking Drug For Prostrate Issues Instead Of A Healthy Head Of Hair

Trump To Yates: “You’re Fired!” Acting Attorney General Announced They Won’t Defend The President

Steve Kerr Says Immigration Ban Is Against Principles – 'We Could Be Breeding Anger And Terror'

Kate Middleton’s Skeletal Figure Alarms Onlookers At The BAFTAs – Arrives Fashionably Late

Lady Gaga Announces Explosive ‘Joanne’ World Tour – Complete List Of US Cities Revealed

TagsAlyssa Milano news, Alyssa Milano updates, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, President Donald Trump, Seth Rogen

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Latin Lives & Immigration

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada Castro's funeral

Latino Small Business Booms in Southern California, But Not Revenues

Business is booming for Latino entrepreneurs, especially in Southern California, where the growth in the number of Hispanic-owned businesses (HOBs) has bloomed despite the recession and tough economic recovery. But revenues for those enterprises haven't grown at the same pace.

Diversity in Tech: Slack Hires Engineer Who Quit Twitter Citing Lack of Diversity

Congress Split Over Puerto Rico Debt Rescue Bill, Likely Won’t Meet May 1 Deadline

Selena Quintanilla Mac Collection Coming This Fall

USCIS H-1B Cap Exhaustion Suggests Improving US Job Market

Immigrants in America Create Over $1 Billion for US Businesses

CULTURE

Amy Gutmann Time In kids

The Weinstein Company & Netflix's 2017 SAG After Party in partnership with Absolut Elyx

'Stranger Things' Actress Millie Bobby Brown Now Part Of IMG Models Agency [DETAILS]

It's full steam ahead for "Stranger Things" actress Millie Bobby Brown.
Beer Drinkers Sample A Variety Of Styles And Flavors At Chicago Beer Festival

Stanford Students Reproduced Beer From 5000 Years Old Chinese Recipe, It Tasted Sweeter Than The Beers Of Today
Atom Test

Scientists Identified The Theories Behind Formation Of Moon From The First Nuclear Explosion Of Earth
Dead Sea Scrolls Online Library Launched

New Dead Sea Scrolls Cave Discovered by Israel's Hebrew University; What's Inside [DETAILS]
Fly-through of Gloria Knolls Slide, Queensland

0.3 Million Years Old Massive Undersea Landslide In The Great Barrier Reef, 30 Times The size Of Uluru, Australia
2015 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3

Madonna, Drake Past Fling Revealed
SundanceTv and The Hollywood Reporter Festival Kick Off Party

'Deadpool 2' Cast & News: Cable is 'James Bond' Actor Pierce Brosnan; Wolverine Cameo Finally? [RUMORS]

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

Open Signal Reveals T-Mobile and Verizon Tied For Best Networks In U.S

Martian Theories That It Has Bodies of Water Billion Years Ago Was Discovered To Be Untrue: Traces Of Carbonates Are Negative To Mineral Samples

'Call of Duty' News & Update: CoD Is Finally Back To Its Roots; Teased Advanced Gadgets & Weapons For Futuristic Combat

NBA News: Potential Replacements For Kevin Love Should He Miss The All-Star Game Due To Injury

Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro With 6GB RAM Now Available For Pre-Order

Apple's Anniversary Will Be More Costlier For Buyers

‘Batman V Superman’ Highlight: Snyder Releases Film’s 11-minute VFX Reel

Actor George Clooney, British Lawyer Amal Clooney Expecting Twins In June: Julie Chen Of 'The Talk' Was First To Spread The News

Samsung's Valentine's Day Offers Include Smartphone Bundle Deals

Kate Middleton and Prince William News: Is There Truth to the Divorce Rumors About the Royal Couple?

One Direction's Harry Styles is All Set to Release His Debut Solo Record

'The Vampire Diaries' Spoilers: How Will Elena Return?

A New Strain Of Bacteria Has Been Discovered To Contaminate Shellfish: Climate Change Being The Cause Of Its Virulence And Adaptability

Google Rolls Out Home Control To Pixel Smartphones

'Tekken 7' Has Evolved Over New Update; Can Potentially Strive As An eSport

How to Remove Social Accounts from MacOS Effectively

‘Timeless’ News: 'Supernatural's' Misha Collins Ditches Angel Wings For The Role Of Elliot Ness

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Apple's iPhones For This Year Might Be Completely Redesigned
Tech

Apple's iPhones For This Year Might Be Completely Redesigned
Uber Taxi App In Madrid
Tech

French Businessman Requesting Uber To Pay €45M For The Cause Of His Divorce
UFC 208: Holm v Randamie
Sports

Holly Holms is demanding for a rematch after she lost to Germaine de Randamie at UFC 208; says de Randamie should have been penalized for illegal blows after the bell rang.
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics