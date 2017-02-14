‘Teem Moms’ Tyler Baltierra May Have Cheated On Wife Catelynn Lowell With Another Man

"Teen Mom" stars Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell are in for another marital misery as Baltierra admits he might have cheated on his teen wife and he may have done it with a man. Tyler Baltierra said that he was drunk and he could not resist the situation. He was not sure if he hooked up with a her or a him as he spills all in an interview.

Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra were again rocked with infidelity reports but MTV was not interested as this did not fit their current storyline for the season, Hollywood Reporter said. Reports said that the network turned a blind eye to Baltierra's cheating because it was not included in the plot.

But despite all the infidelity rumours, Catelyn Lowell revealed that all of this were just a lie and that they never really had any marital problems at all. Radar Online said that they were just joking when she addressed the rumor. Catelyn joked that her husband was busted and that he cheated on her. Meanwhile, Tyler reacted by saying that they tried to take this secretly and he was sorry that he could not help himself. Jokingly he said that he could not resist himself from taking him or her and admitted that he was unsure because he was drunk.

The couple is no stranger to marital worries; they recently had a confrontation because Tyler was fed up with Lowell's depression. He has had it and said that if she starts to act up again, he would close everyone away saying that this is the best and the safest way he knows.

After her controversial tweet, Catelynn and Tyler seemed very much in love as the two exchanged tweets saying how much they love each other. Catelynn also posted a selfie photo and a response to her bashers saying that he wishes her supporters and her haters well.