Skelmet Scans Your Face to 3-D print Feather-light Sunglasses With the Perfect Fit

Sometimes choosing sunglasses could be difficult. There are those which looks cool but when worn they don't fit right. It would take a longer time before you can catch the right one. But here's how you can settle for good enough. The name is Skelmet.

Skelmet makes getting the pair of the perfect sunglasses for you easier. It ensures the one looking for a good and comfortable pair of sports sunglasses by providing fully customized 3D-printed sunglasses. Do you have a big nose and uneven ears? Please don't get mad. Whether you are an adult one or a kid Skelmet's innovative Falcon 1 sunglasses are made to fit your head perfectly. This is a complement of scanning software and a 3-D printer, 3D Print reported.

Skelmet COO Rain Wang told Digital Trends that it includes every single person because there is no such thing as sizes. "Whatever your head looks like, that's what the product is going to be like", he added.

According to Digital Trends, Skelmet uses a process called 3D fit technology to obtain the perfect custom sizing. The 3D scan analyzes 86 key points on a person's head. Your phone can help by using Skelmet's app, but Skelmet still studying if they should let people scan themselves because it might lead to inaccurate glasses.

Skelmet prints custom sunglasses because there are so many different shapes of heads. Since those people who are looking for nice sunglasses go to stores, Skelmet partners with stores. This will further provide better quality scans.

Say for example when cyclists go to a bike shop which is a partner of Skelmet, or a hiker goes to an outdoors shop, a trained associates will take care of the scans. When Skelmet surveyed over 500 people including cyclists and motorcyclists, they found out that over 75 percent would want to go somewhere to get it done, or ask someone come to their home and do the scan. Scans certainly will be good enough.

An EOS P110 3D printer uses nylon plastic powder to form the frames once the scan is ready. Then, a laser fuses the material together and a custom pair of sunglasses are formed. It would weigh only 17 grams. This makes the Falcon 1 the lightest sunglasses available and 30 percent lighter than the comparable Oakley Flak Jacket glasses.

Skelmet is also partnering with Essilor, the world's largest lens supplier for best frames with quality lenses. Skelmet may recommend suggestions based on customer's needs or it would let people pick the lenses they want. Available lenses are polarized, tinted, mirrored, single vision, progressive, or transition. They are also interchangeable.

Designs will be based on every detail on how users will use the sunglasses. For runners, there is a bigger ventilation hole for air to circulate but for cyclists, there's a pair more focused on aerodynamics.

Skelmet started as a helmet company, in the future, it wants to remove sizes for all wearables, especially head-worn products.Skelmet's Falcon 1 sports sunglasses are currently available for pre-order on Indiegogo. Those who will come early can avail it for $230, those who comes next for $260.