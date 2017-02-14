'Grimm' Season 6 Spoilers: Former Cast Member Returns; Promo Clip Revealed

Series regular David Giuntoli has shared some details on what fans should expect in the next episode of "Grimm" season 6 as well as the official plot description and promo clip of episode 7 "Blind Love".

David Giuntoli has shared some information on TV Guide regarding the love triangle of Nick, Adalind Schade (played by Claire Coffee) and Juliette Silverton (played by Elizabeth Tulloch) in "Grimm" season 6 episode 7. The 36-year-old American actor has mentioned that even though Nick and Adalind have a stable relationship at the moment, Juliette's appearance will make things very difficult for his character.

In the upcoming episode, Nick will reunite with his former love Juliette, who will start to emerge from the internal shell that her alter ego, Eve, has magically pushed her into.



Advertisement

As for the official plot description of episode 7, Spoilers Guide noted Rosalee Calvert (Bree Turner) surprises Monroe (Silas Weir Mitchell) with a getaway for his birthday and invites most of the gang to join them. Things take a shocking turn when a hotel employee targets Nick Burkhardt (David Giuntoli) in an effort to avenge his father.

Meanwhile, Eve (Bitsie Tulloch) gets a visit from a dark force that she has seen before. Elsewhere, Capt. Sean Renard (Sasha Roiz) spends the weekend with Diana (guest star Hannah R. Loyd) when a former ally decides to get even."

For a quick summary of episode 6 "Breakfast in Bed", Entertainment Weekly reported that a hotel murder led to a guest who claimed to have encountered a terrifying creature during nighttime.

Meanwhile at the Spice Shop, Rosalee, Eve, and Monroe investigated the origins of the symbols found on a cloth.

"Grimm" season 6 episode 7 is titled as "Blind Love". The upcoming episode is scheduled to premiere on February 17, 2017, at 8:00 p.m. EST first and exclusive on NBC Television Network.